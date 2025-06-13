Can You Paint Kitchen Countertops? (Well, It Depends)

When it comes to ways to easily and cheaply update your kitchen, painting your countertops is a tempting idea. Unlike installing new countertops, this is a simple, if time-consuming, task you can do yourself to save money. But Jo Rich, designer at Raydoor Sliding Walls & Doors, told Food Republic that this isn't viable for every material.

"Painting countertops can refresh outdated laminate or wood surfaces," she said. "Laminate accepts bonding primers and specialized countertop paints well. Solid wood can be painted or stained, though heavy use may cause chipping over time." But paint selection isn't limited to just color, as your kitchen countertops invariably get more wear and tear than your ceilings and walls. Just like using peel and stick products for counters or backsplashes, the wrong choice of paint can show more damage to surfaces caused by everything from banging pots to an ill-advised kitchen decor choice, heavy display items.

Should you opt to paint your laminate or wood countertops, stick with water-based and high-gloss acrylic paint. This type dries into a protective shell that preserves your surface's material from common kitchen accidents. "With that said, I would recommend to avoid painting natural stone or engineered quartz as paint won't adhere long term and will look artificial," explained Rich. There are several steps required to properly paint a kitchen countertop, and unfortunately, stone, quartz, or granite countertops simply don't respond well to them.