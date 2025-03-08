Peel & Stick: Why You Should Avoid This Cheap Kitchen Trend

When you want an updated kitchen but don't have the money for a renovation, it can be tempting to seek out shortcuts. Peel-and-stick backsplashes, floor tiles, and — even more surprisingly — countertops have become popular options for those looking to refresh their kitchen without spending big bucks. While these low-cost alternatives can certainly give your space a new look, their inherent drawbacks should make you think twice before using them.

To get the inside scoop on why these budget-friendly alternatives aren't exactly kitchen innovation trends worth embracing, Food Republic reached out to Alecia Taylor, a designer at Cabinet Now. "Peel-and-sticks are cheap and easy to install," Taylor explained. "Ultimately you get what you pay for."

Durability issues are the main reason to avoid these design shortcuts. While stick-on products may look good in the short term — and proper maintenance can extend their lifespan — they aren't designed to be permanent solutions, especially in high-use areas like the kitchen. "They can peel or bubble over time, especially in humid kitchens," Taylor cautioned. They can also cause problems when it's time to remove them. "Some adhesives can damage walls or leave behind residue if not taken off properly," she warned.

Peel-and-stick products also often look exactly like what they are: imitations. "It can be [obvious that] they often don't have the same depth and quality as real tile or stone," Taylor noted. A design element that looks low-quality and imitative is more likely to detract from a space's aesthetic rather than enhance it.