Avoid This Popular Kitchen Island Decor Choice Before It Leads To Regret

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you have the space for two kitchen islands (and kudos to you), the countertop you have is high-value real estate. It's a work surface, storage area, and display space all wrapped up in one, but that only means you need to be able to alternate between its uses quickly and easily. Given how often you'll be using it, you may want to avoid heavy or fragile display pieces before they lead to regret.

In an interview with Home & Gardens, interior designer Kathy Kuo spoke about the risks of having difficult-to-move display pieces on a kitchen island. Heavy items are a pain to rearrange when making space for the more functional side of your island. This type of decor, like a ceramic vase or potted plant, may even scratch your surfaces, particularly if you have marble countertops in your kitchen. Fragile displays simply aren't meant to move around, as anytime you shuffle their positions, you run the risk of making a larger mess. "I would advise making sure that any decorative items are easy to move and won't get damaged if they accidentally take a meeting with the kitchen floor," the expert shared.

Kuo also stressed the importance of multifunctional displays. In today's world of kitchenware, there is a cornucopia of options that are both functional and beautiful, fulfilling vital roles in your kitchen routines. Even if you don't use them every time you cook, many are easy to move or tuck away into a cupboard until they're ready to beautify your space once again.