Are Granite Countertops No Longer In Style? There May Be A More Popular Option For Your Kitchen

Once upon a time and not so very long ago, granite countertops were all the rage. But the fickle design world is being fickle once again. As old-school kitchen trends are elbowing out the newer kids, including through a resurgence of vintage kitchen appliances, changes have also been brewing for a while in the realm of kitchen countertops. The counter material that once reigned supreme has fallen far below other options, and quartz is chief among the products that have unseated granite as the fairest choice in all the land.

Gazing backward in the interior design rearview, granite countertops were once a luxury product that only those with big budgets could afford to install. This, naturally, made them the sought-after option and a mark of elite design. But gradually, granite countertops went from an exclusive product to a standard one. Suddenly, everybody had granite in their kitchens, and it became a builder-grade option that was readily available for purchase through home improvement stores. Thus, the former belle of the ball had danced with just about everybody and was no longer an exclusive, sought-after rarity.

Enter burgeoning products like quartz. When kitchen design is being discussed on a home remodeling show, it's almost always quartz that is being shopped for and installed these days. The look of granite — especially the dark, busy patterns that were once highly popular — is now largely considered passé among designers and consumers. Part of this migration in preference is just the natural consequence of changing trends, but on the practical side of things, quartz boasts some very specific qualities that have made it a more desirable option than granite.