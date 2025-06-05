The Beloved Banana Brand You Might Not See In Stores As Much

Anyone who's ever purchased a banana knows that Chiquita's iconic blue and yellow stickers are practically synonymous with the fruit. However, we may see fewer of this brand in grocery stores in the coming months. On June 2, as reported by Reuters, the Chiquita company announced that its administrative staff in Panama had left the country and was planning to lay off the rest of its local workforce. This follows a lengthy labour dispute, during which Chiquita fired nearly 5,000 employees in Panama after they went on strike over social benefits and pension issues — events already impacting banana exports.

While Chiquita has farms throughout Latin America, Panama is one of its key banana-producing hubs, exporting to the United States and Europe. Panama's lack of workers and frequent political protests and road blockades have slowed banana exports. These factors could mean we'll likely see fewer Chiquita products in North American stores and an increase in banana prices as bananas become less readily available.