The Price Of Your Valentine's Day Box Of Chocolates Isn't So Sweet This Year. Here's What To Know

If you use Valentine's Day as an opportunity to eat as much chocolate as your heart desires, you might be in for a rude awakening. The days of affordable boxed Valentine's Day chocolates might be behind us thanks to rising cocoa prices. CNN Business reports that the price of cocoa has more than doubled since the start of 2024. Whether you're purchasing a box of chocolates that's almost too pretty to eat from an artisanal chocolatier or stocking up on chocolate-covered strawberries at Costco, those with a sweet tooth will likely pay up to 20% more for their favorite chocolate in 2025.

There are several reasons for this. Chocolate is made from the cocoa plant, approximately 80% of which is grown in West Africa, according to J.P. Morgan. In recent years, the area has been plagued by poor weather, disease, and increased rainfall from climate change, which has wreaked havoc on chocolate production. But it isn't just the cocoa that we have to be worried about. According to Wells Fargo, the cost of sugar used to make chocolate has also created price hikes. Paired with the rising cost of labor, processing, manufacturing, packaging, and transportation due to inflation, chocolate is now at a premium.

So what's a chocoholic to do? While the situation may sound dire, there are still ways to indulge in your chocolate cravings without breaking the bank. The easiest workaround, as suggested by Wells Fargo, is to look for lower-cost chocolate products that contain less cocoa and more fillers.