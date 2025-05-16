The McDonald's Birthday McFlurry That's Only Available In Canada

The McDonald's McFlurry is officially 30 years old, and the world's second largest fast-food chain (it was really surpassed by a Chinese company) with over 41,800 locations across the globe, is celebrating with a new Birthday Cake flavored McFlurry — but for some reason, McD's is only releasing it in Canada. Residents in the United States and beyond have not only that disappointment to contend with, but the Birthday McFlurry has been described as "one of the best new flavors" and a definite "top-tier flavor" (via New York Post). Now we really want to try it.

Let's twist the knife a little deeper, shall we, American audiences? This McFlurry comes with a typical vanilla soft serve base, but it has been blended with cookie dough pieces that are not only frosted, they feature confetti colorful candy sprinkles, per McDonald's. To top it off, the blend also includes birthday cake-flavored syrup, so we imagine it's giving (at least partially) ice cream cake vibes, but in a spoonable, everything-mixed-up-into-one-bite format. According to an Instagram post from McDonald's Canada, this limited release is in celebration of "the McFlurry being invented in Bathurst, New Brunswick back in 1995." So, apparently we have Canada to thank for the McFlurry — sadly, there is no news of the celebratory flavor extending to the U.S. any time soon.