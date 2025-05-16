The McDonald's Birthday McFlurry That's Only Available In Canada
The McDonald's McFlurry is officially 30 years old, and the world's second largest fast-food chain (it was really surpassed by a Chinese company) with over 41,800 locations across the globe, is celebrating with a new Birthday Cake flavored McFlurry — but for some reason, McD's is only releasing it in Canada. Residents in the United States and beyond have not only that disappointment to contend with, but the Birthday McFlurry has been described as "one of the best new flavors" and a definite "top-tier flavor" (via New York Post). Now we really want to try it.
Let's twist the knife a little deeper, shall we, American audiences? This McFlurry comes with a typical vanilla soft serve base, but it has been blended with cookie dough pieces that are not only frosted, they feature confetti colorful candy sprinkles, per McDonald's. To top it off, the blend also includes birthday cake-flavored syrup, so we imagine it's giving (at least partially) ice cream cake vibes, but in a spoonable, everything-mixed-up-into-one-bite format. According to an Instagram post from McDonald's Canada, this limited release is in celebration of "the McFlurry being invented in Bathurst, New Brunswick back in 1995." So, apparently we have Canada to thank for the McFlurry — sadly, there is no news of the celebratory flavor extending to the U.S. any time soon.
The Birthday Cake McFlurry is not the first flavor that bypassed the U.S.
Despite being an American company, McDonald's has certainly done its home country dirty in the past where desserts are concerned. In fact, it has quite a history of bypassing its customers Stateside and providing our northern neighbors with McFlurry flavors we could only dream of. For example, around Eastertime, Canadian McDonald's locations release a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry: made with the same vanilla soft serve base as the Birthday Cake McFlurry, but this time with milk chocolate pieces blended in, as well as Cadbury Creme Egg fondant. To make the sweet taste even more sour to American fans, this popular McFlurry is also available in Britain and Ireland.
Canada's core McFlurry menu also contains two flavors that the American menu does not: A SKOR version, blended with real pieces of the butter toffee and chocolate candy, as well as a surprising Smarties flavor, for a fruitier twist on the soft serve-based dessert. While McDonald's has a history of reserving certain menu items for Canadians — looking at you, Snack Wrap — there is still a possibility that McDonald's could end up bringing one (or all) of these McFlurry flavors down into American territory at some point, especially if there is strong public outcry for it. Then again, we would still have to contend with the strong probability that the ice cream machines will be broken once we get there.