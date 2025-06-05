The Pricy New Costco Pizza That Has Shoppers Divided
Costco has a strong reputation for hitting it out of the park when it comes to its prepared foods, from its recent reintroduction of the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Enchilada Bake to the heat-and-serve fried chicken and mashed potato dinner – but this time, the bulk retailer's new pizza release has fans divided. The entree in question is actually a Roman-style pinsa pizza (so differentiated by its lighter, airier crust) featuring a whopping four meats — slow-aged pepperoni, Italian sausage, soppressata, and Italian meatballs. As delicious as it may sound, it's controversially priced at $14.99, which some customers are finding too expensive.
"$15 for a take and bake pizza is insane," one commenter wrote in response to a TikTok showcasing the new offering. Another chimed in with their own pricing suggestions, saying $7.99 is the maximum price they would pay for the item, pointing out, "You can buy one of [Costco's] whole pizzas for $10 at the food court fully cooked." Not only that, but the food court pizzas feed three to four people, whereas this new product doesn't quite size up in comparison. Still, those who have actually tried it are raving, with one happy customer commenting on an Instagram post, "This pizza is sooo good and worth the price." Like many of Costco's offerings, you may have to try it for yourself and decide, if your budget allows.
These take and bake pizzas have a controversial price tag
Costco's newest take and bake pizza offering is not the first time members have been astonished by a high price tag on such products. In 2024, multiple heat-at-home flatbreads were found in the store's coolers that evoked similar responses from shoppers. The pizzas came in two varieties: a take on the long lost Combo pizza slice once found in food courts, topped with peppers, onions, pepperoni, and sausage, as well as a Margherita, featuring pesto, cherry tomatoes, and slabs of fresh mozzarella.
The kicker, though? These pizzas cost between $17 and $18, which gave some Costco fans serious sticker shock, much like the new $15 pinsa has. One Redditor shared in the r/Costco subreddit thread that the Margherita, which they tried, was better than delivery and most frozen options, but they still wouldn't "be in a rush to buy another one right now" given the hefty price. A commenter confirmed that the high cost was a major factor for them, writing, "I almost bought one until I saw the $16.99 price tag, then I put it back." Another user tried the accompanying Combo pizza offering and found the crust to be "super," but remarked that the product was "still not worth the cost." Apparently, Costco has an ongoing take and bake pizza problem — not with the quality, but with the high price.