The Pricy New Costco Pizza That Has Shoppers Divided

Costco has a strong reputation for hitting it out of the park when it comes to its prepared foods, from its recent reintroduction of the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature Enchilada Bake to the heat-and-serve fried chicken and mashed potato dinner – but this time, the bulk retailer's new pizza release has fans divided. The entree in question is actually a Roman-style pinsa pizza (so differentiated by its lighter, airier crust) featuring a whopping four meats — slow-aged pepperoni, Italian sausage, soppressata, and Italian meatballs. As delicious as it may sound, it's controversially priced at $14.99, which some customers are finding too expensive.

"$15 for a take and bake pizza is insane," one commenter wrote in response to a TikTok showcasing the new offering. Another chimed in with their own pricing suggestions, saying $7.99 is the maximum price they would pay for the item, pointing out, "You can buy one of [Costco's] whole pizzas for $10 at the food court fully cooked." Not only that, but the food court pizzas feed three to four people, whereas this new product doesn't quite size up in comparison. Still, those who have actually tried it are raving, with one happy customer commenting on an Instagram post, "This pizza is sooo good and worth the price." Like many of Costco's offerings, you may have to try it for yourself and decide, if your budget allows.