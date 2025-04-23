Craving A McDonald's Snack Wrap? Try A Close Second At This Fast Food Chain
Ever since McDonald's discontinued its fan-favorite Snack Wrap — in the United States, not in Canada – the people have clamored for its return, while also seeking out a suitable replacement. Fans are so adamant, in fact, that any menu item featuring a piece of chicken (either crispy or grilled), surrounded by cheese and lettuce, given a drizzle of sauce, and wrapped up in a pillowy soft tortilla has the chance to earn the title of "Best Snack Wrap Dupe." Well, we may have found one that finally meets expectations. Since its release in 2024, the Jack Wraps at Jack in the Box have been satisfying many who still crave the McD's Snack Wrap.
While there are suitable copycats now at chains like Burger King, Wendy's, and even KFC, Jack in the Box serves up what might be the tastiest approximation of the long lost McDonald's wrap (though its burgers are ranked in the middle of the pack, according to Reddit). Originally, the Jack Wraps came in only two flavors, Classic and Spicy, in both grilled and crispy chicken variations. However, the fast food chain quickly rolled out two new flavors in early 2025. These included the Caesar Jack Wrap and the Fajita Jack Wrap, with either grilled or crispy chicken. All versions of this tasty Snack Wrap dupe can be found on Jack in the Box menus for $3.29, although exact price may vary by location.
Why is everyone so obsessed with Snack Wraps?
McDonald's made a pretty big departure from the rest of its menu when it introduced Snack Wraps in 2006, but the gamble paid off, because they soon became some of the most popular items. The portable wrap had all the makings of a stand-out product: They could be eaten with just one hand, without the worry of toppings spilling out the other side (lookin' at you, burgers), they were priced right, they were the perfect size to tide you over until your next meal — oh, and they were just really delicious and hit the spot when you needed a quick bite. Unfortunately, they were also apparently a pain to make – after a decade of giving the people what they craved, McDonald's started pulling the heavy hitter from its American menus.
Public opinion must count for something, though, because fans continued to ask — and when McDonald's didn't answer, it's competitors did. Luckily for fans of the OG, McDonald's did announce that the Snack Wrap would be returning to menus sometime in 2025 (leading some to speculate if Chicken Selects items would also return). However, the chain has been frustratingly vague, teasing out the actual release date for months, with no big reveal yet because of "competitive reasons," per People. Until McDonald's gets its act together and ushers the Snack Wrap to its triumphant return, catch us at the Jack in the Box drive thru, enjoying the next best thing.