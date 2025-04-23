Craving A McDonald's Snack Wrap? Try A Close Second At This Fast Food Chain

Ever since McDonald's discontinued its fan-favorite Snack Wrap — in the United States, not in Canada – the people have clamored for its return, while also seeking out a suitable replacement. Fans are so adamant, in fact, that any menu item featuring a piece of chicken (either crispy or grilled), surrounded by cheese and lettuce, given a drizzle of sauce, and wrapped up in a pillowy soft tortilla has the chance to earn the title of "Best Snack Wrap Dupe." Well, we may have found one that finally meets expectations. Since its release in 2024, the Jack Wraps at Jack in the Box have been satisfying many who still crave the McD's Snack Wrap.

While there are suitable copycats now at chains like Burger King, Wendy's, and even KFC, Jack in the Box serves up what might be the tastiest approximation of the long lost McDonald's wrap (though its burgers are ranked in the middle of the pack, according to Reddit). Originally, the Jack Wraps came in only two flavors, Classic and Spicy, in both grilled and crispy chicken variations. However, the fast food chain quickly rolled out two new flavors in early 2025. These included the Caesar Jack Wrap and the Fajita Jack Wrap, with either grilled or crispy chicken. All versions of this tasty Snack Wrap dupe can be found on Jack in the Box menus for $3.29, although exact price may vary by location.