McDonald's Canada Still Serves The One Item Americans Are Begging For

Since its introduction, the Snack Wrap has been a regular menu item at McDonald's Canada. It's currently available as a Happy Meal option or as part of a McValue meal, which includes a small drink and fries. In addition to the Snack Wrap, McDonald's Canada offers the McWrap, which comes in various flavors, including Creamy Avocado Ranch, Chicken and Bacon, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, Sweet Chili, Ranch Chicken, and Zesty Lime. Unlike the Snack Wrap, which McDonald's said will return to the States as a crispy chicken option, in Canada, customers can also choose whether they want grilled or crispy chicken in their wrap.

If all this talk of wraps is making your mouth water, getting your hands on a Snack Wrap might require some patience. In his "Good Morning America" interview, Joe Erlinger didn't give a timeline for when the chicken wrap will return to the U.S., citing "competitive reasons." He also didn't provide details about whether the Snack Wrap would return for good or if it would be a seasonal McDonald's menu item like the McRib — the only sandwich at McDonald's made entirely of pork shoulder.

Until further details are revealed, you might have to trek over the border if you're wanting a Snack Wrap. While you're there, you might as well try McDonald's poutine or visit some uniquely Canadian fast food chains that aren't available in the U.S.