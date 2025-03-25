McDonald's Canada Still Serves The One Item Americans Are Begging For
The people have spoken, and McDonald's listened, so if you're a Snack Wrap fan, it's time to rejoice. On December 5, McDonald's USA president Joe Erlinger announced on "Good Morning America" that the beloved discontinued chicken wrap is returning to the fast food chain. Erlinger described the Snack Wrap — a tasty combo of chicken breast, lettuce, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with your choice of sauce (ranch, honey mustard, or salsa roja) — as a "cult favorite." He also told Good Morning America that his inbox is overflowing with customer emails requesting the sandwich, so the Snack Wrap will triumphantly return in 2025.
The return of the Snack Wrap came just a bit too late to be one of the significant changes McDonald's made in 2024, but for Canadians, the wrap's return is hardly big news. While the popular chicken wrap was discontinued in 2016 and officially removed from U.S. menus in 2020 to simplify the chain's offerings during the pandemic, the Snack Wrap never left the Great White North.
Breaking down the wrap options at McDonald's Canada
Since its introduction, the Snack Wrap has been a regular menu item at McDonald's Canada. It's currently available as a Happy Meal option or as part of a McValue meal, which includes a small drink and fries. In addition to the Snack Wrap, McDonald's Canada offers the McWrap, which comes in various flavors, including Creamy Avocado Ranch, Chicken and Bacon, Spicy Buffalo Chicken, Sweet Chili, Ranch Chicken, and Zesty Lime. Unlike the Snack Wrap, which McDonald's said will return to the States as a crispy chicken option, in Canada, customers can also choose whether they want grilled or crispy chicken in their wrap.
If all this talk of wraps is making your mouth water, getting your hands on a Snack Wrap might require some patience. In his "Good Morning America" interview, Joe Erlinger didn't give a timeline for when the chicken wrap will return to the U.S., citing "competitive reasons." He also didn't provide details about whether the Snack Wrap would return for good or if it would be a seasonal McDonald's menu item like the McRib — the only sandwich at McDonald's made entirely of pork shoulder.
Until further details are revealed, you might have to trek over the border if you're wanting a Snack Wrap. While you're there, you might as well try McDonald's poutine or visit some uniquely Canadian fast food chains that aren't available in the U.S.