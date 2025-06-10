Canned Vs Fresh Jalapeños: Which Are Spicier?

When you're adding chopped jalapeños to a recipe, like a cookout-ready potato salad or a homemade spicy nacho cheese sauce, you might debate between canned and fresh. It all comes down to how much spice the crowd you're serving can handle, so you're left wondering: Which are spicier? Food Republic spoke to Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU in New York City, who was able to offer some expert insight. "Canned, or pickled, jalapeños are generally milder than fresh ones, primarily due to the pickling process," he told us.

He continued, "This process dilutes the capsaicin, the compound responsible for heat, as it leaches out into the brine over time." Jones let us know that this leads to the brine getting spicier, while the actual jalapeños become softer and milder. The heat level in the canned version can also mellow due to the cooking or blanching that often precedes canning. In contrast, the expert shared that fresh jalapeños contain all of their natural capsaicin, particularly around the seeds and inner membranes, which gives them "a sharper, more immediate heat." Fresh jalapeños have a Scoville scale rating of 2,500 to 8,000 units, which definitely isn't the spiciest, but is hot enough for most people's limits.