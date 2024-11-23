The Quick Way To Tell How Hot Your Jalapeños Will Be

Whether you're a lover of spice or the extreme opposite, it truly is worth knowing how to identify the hottest and mildest jalapeños that you come into contact with. Without having an extensive amount of agricultural knowledge or even hands-on experience harvesting spicy peppers, there's nothing preventing you from knowing the difference between an unthinkably hot pepper and a manageable one. In fact, the trick comes down to the presentation of the pepper's skin.

When examining a jalapeño pepper in your local farmers market or grocery store, it's important to pay attention to the amount of lines or white specks on the pepper's surface, as they are key indicators for heat. The more lines that alter and wrinkle the pepper's skin, the more likely you're in for a spicy surprise. For instance, a jalapeño pepper that appears young without any lines or specks will be way milder compared to one that has countless lines or specks topping the skin. It's an easy trick to make sure you know what you're getting yourself into. Now, jalapeño lovers (as well spice-avoiders) can get one step ahead and save time when dealing with jalapeños, which are integral to many cuisines.