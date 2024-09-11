Jalapeño Peppers Add The Right Amount Of Kick To Potato Salad

Potato salad may be a classic summertime cookout staple, but sometimes the simply-seasoned side dish could use a little jazzing up. When you feel like the standard salt and pepper aren't doing the trick, try spicing up your recipe with some jalapeño peppers.

Jalapeños are the ideal way to kick your potato salad up a notch for multiple reasons. First and foremost, they add a touch of heat that cuts through the richness of the salad's dressing. But since jalapeños only clock in at somewhere between 2,500 to 8,000 on the Scoville scale (which measures the spiciness of peppers), they're still mild enough to suit many palates. In addition, the peppers add a pop of lively green color and a little crunchiness, too.

To prep jalapeños for potato salad, simply use a sharp knife to halve the peppers, remove the seeds (if you want to reduce the burn), and dice them up. Be sure to wear gloves and wash your hands directly afterwards to avoid spreading capsaicin, the part of peppers that makes them hot, but can also burn your skin and eyes. You can even grill the jalapeños before dicing to impart a little sweetness and smoke along with the spice. Alternatively, you can buy a jar of pickled jalapeños, which can add a bit of a tangy zing to the salad and save time on slicing and dicing.