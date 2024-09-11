Jalapeño Peppers Add The Right Amount Of Kick To Potato Salad
Potato salad may be a classic summertime cookout staple, but sometimes the simply-seasoned side dish could use a little jazzing up. When you feel like the standard salt and pepper aren't doing the trick, try spicing up your recipe with some jalapeño peppers.
Jalapeños are the ideal way to kick your potato salad up a notch for multiple reasons. First and foremost, they add a touch of heat that cuts through the richness of the salad's dressing. But since jalapeños only clock in at somewhere between 2,500 to 8,000 on the Scoville scale (which measures the spiciness of peppers), they're still mild enough to suit many palates. In addition, the peppers add a pop of lively green color and a little crunchiness, too.
To prep jalapeños for potato salad, simply use a sharp knife to halve the peppers, remove the seeds (if you want to reduce the burn), and dice them up. Be sure to wear gloves and wash your hands directly afterwards to avoid spreading capsaicin, the part of peppers that makes them hot, but can also burn your skin and eyes. You can even grill the jalapeños before dicing to impart a little sweetness and smoke along with the spice. Alternatively, you can buy a jar of pickled jalapeños, which can add a bit of a tangy zing to the salad and save time on slicing and dicing.
Other ways to dress up jalapeño pepper potato salad
There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your potato salad once you've added the jalapeño peppers. If more heat is what you're after, try mixing in spicier peppers like habanero or serrano, or sprinkling in crushed red pepper flakes, chili powder, or cayenne pepper. You can also add a drizzle of hot sauce or sriracha. Or, shake in some other spices that will add depth instead of heat. Paprika, cumin, and garlic powder are just a few that will complement the peppers and potatoes.
Jalapeño peppers also pair well with other vegetables or fruits that can add flavor and texture to potato salad. For more color and a bit of crunch, try adding diced bell peppers or red onion, or use green onions as a garnish. You can also try mixing some mashed avocado into the salad for an extra rich consistency that tames the heat a bit, or squeeze in some lime for citrusy flavor.
For the dressing, mayonnaise is always a classic choice, but some or all of it can be swapped out for Greek yogurt or sour cream (for more tanginess) or even hummus or pesto (for extra flavor). You can also add a little more heat by taking Rachel Ray's potato salad advice and dressing it with a vinaigrette made with olive oil, white wine vinegar, and horseradish. You might even try adding a splash of wine to your potatoes, like Ina Garten does.