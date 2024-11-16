The Ingredient You Can't Skip For Movie Theater-Style Nacho Cheese Sauce

There are restaurant-style nachos, and then there are movie theater-style nachos, and when you're craving the simple, molten gooeyness of the latter, nothing else will suffice. The good news is that it's not difficult to make your own copycat nacho cheese sauce for movie nights at home — just remember one key ingredient: pickled jalapeño juice.

Adding a couple of tablespoons of pickled jalapeño juice adds multiple levels of flavor to your queso, taking it from a simple pot of melted cheese to the nacho cheese sauce you know and love. That brine you've been dumping down the drain all these years adds a dash of acidity that brightens the heavy cheese and a little kick of spiciness to layer in some complexity.

The foundation of queso sauce includes flour, butter, milk, and, of course, cheese. Once you've combined these ingredients and let them thicken, add the jalapeño juice and stir for about a minute to incorporate it fully into the mixture. This method also works well for taking store-bought queso to the next level for those who aren't making nachos from scratch. Don't worry — the heat level of the juice alone is fairly mild. For capsicum lovers who crave more spice, feel free to throw in as many of the pickled jalapeños themselves as your taste buds can handle.