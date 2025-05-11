KFC Is Struggling And It's Not A Secret Anymore

Founded by Colonel Harlan Sanders, KFC is an American food icon. The first KFC franchise opened in 1952. For more than 70 years, KFC has spread fried chicken worldwide. But changing times have not been kind to the once No. 1 chicken spot.

KFC's sales and customer traffic have been down most quarters since 2023. There have been leadership shake-ups, store closures, and constant customer criticism that the menu is overpriced. In that same time, the competition to be top bird has intensified. Once the most popular fast food chicken brand in the world, KFC now falls at No. 3 (behind Chick-fil-A and Popeye's) on most industry rankings.

There are many factors contributing to KFC's current struggles. Overall, they point to an established brand that has been achingly slow to adapt to a changing customer preferences and market forces. It's a massive enterprise, with more than 30,000 locations in 96 countries. It has to cater to varying tastes, and changing course can be like trying to turn the Titanic. What went so wrong? Read on for details.