What Is Japanese Karaage And How Does It Differ From American Fried Chicken?

Fried chicken might seem like comfort food — and to be clear, it absolutely is — but it's also a global phenomenon. You'll find it everywhere — from Southern cookouts to Japanese convenience stores (which are very different from the American kind) — and no matter where you try it, it's likely to be golden, crisped to utter perfection, and, most importantly, absurdly tasty.

What makes it so much fun, honestly, is how endlessly customizable it is. Some styles go big on crunch, layering in a whole spice cabinet's worth of flavor. Others really lean into lightness and textural nuance. You've got sweet glazes, spicy rubs, and a world of mouthwatering dipping sauces that live rent-free in your brain. It's a choose-your-own-adventure — and every ending is delicious.

If we're talking icons, though — and we are — it's hard to beat the one-two punch of American fried chicken and Japanese karaage. The American version comes in loud, with bold flavors and a crunch you can practically hear before you even take a bite. Karaage, however, is a bit more subtle in its approach — it's still perfectly seasoned, but marinated in a soy-and-ginger situation and fried just enough to stay delicate. Let's go ahead and break down what makes each style unique (but remember: There's no rule saying you can't cook up and enjoy both).