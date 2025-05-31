The Best Mixers To Pair With Bourbon

Sipping on spirit forward cocktails like old-fashioneds and perfect Manhattans can be a bit intimidating for drinkers, let alone drinking it neat or on the rocks, and not everyone wants to crush their own ice to make more complicated cocktails like mint juleps. Before you pour yourself a glass of bourbon and orange juice (not recommended) you should know that not all mixers are created equal and they don't all play well with others. When pairing a mixer with a spirit, it's important to think of the flavor components that are already in the liquor.

Vodka's base flavors are plain and uncomplicated, making it the ideal for a mixer with the strong acidity of orange juice. For bourbon, the aging and corn-forward mash bill give it a more complex flavor profile to navigate. Soda water, cola, ginger ale or ginger beer, lemonade, and certain juices are all common mixers all work well with the deliciousness that is bourbon.