The Best Mixers To Pair With Bourbon
Sipping on spirit forward cocktails like old-fashioneds and perfect Manhattans can be a bit intimidating for drinkers, let alone drinking it neat or on the rocks, and not everyone wants to crush their own ice to make more complicated cocktails like mint juleps. Before you pour yourself a glass of bourbon and orange juice (not recommended) you should know that not all mixers are created equal and they don't all play well with others. When pairing a mixer with a spirit, it's important to think of the flavor components that are already in the liquor.
Vodka's base flavors are plain and uncomplicated, making it the ideal for a mixer with the strong acidity of orange juice. For bourbon, the aging and corn-forward mash bill give it a more complex flavor profile to navigate. Soda water, cola, ginger ale or ginger beer, lemonade, and certain juices are all common mixers all work well with the deliciousness that is bourbon.
Soda Water is central to a whiskey highball
Starting us off in simple fashion, there's soda water. A little more intrigue than just watering down your bourbon with still water, the carbonation with help tamp down burn of the alcohol and mellow out the flavors. This is a classic cocktail combo known as a highball. An option to spruce up this combination is to add in a squeeze of lemon juice. You can elevate your soda water of choice by using the limoncello or hibiscus flavored La Croix for an extra punch of flavor. Or for a really fun time, add in coconut water for a tropical twist. Brands like Harmless Harvest make a sparkling version of coconut water.
Use cola to create a Jack and coke
Using Coca Cola or another cola flavored soda is perhaps the best default for bourbon and whiskey drinkers who don't want to taste to much of the alcohol. The dominant flavors in cola — vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, and clove — mimic the same flavors found in bourbon. There's a reason why a "Jack and coke" is used as a drink order in practically every movie or TV show: it's iconic. It's also one of the most readily available soft drinks that bars and restaurants carry — either Coke or Pepsi.
Ginger Ale or Ginger Beer
The spiciest options here, ginger ale or ginger beer will add a little more dynamism to your mixed drink — not spicy as in jalapeño, but literal spices that embolden the subtle spice notes in the bourbon itself. If you're someone who likes things on the sweeter side, you'll want to opt for ginger ale. If a restaurant doesn't carry ginger ale and your bartender offers to "make it" for you, they'll be mixing cola with a splash of lemon lime soda in an attempt to recreate the flavors of ginger ale. Some people say they can't tell the difference, but skeptics disagree. For an extra zippy bite, go for ginger beer. Yes, ginger beer is nonalcoholic, we aren't telling you to drink boilermakers here. Adding in a squeeze of lime juice will make a bourbon mule.
Combine lemonade and bourbon to make a Lynchburg lemonade
Commonly called Lynchburg Lemonades if you're using Jack Daniel's (which isn't technically bourbon, but we're not judging), this drink is a combination of, you guessed it, lemonade and your whiskey or bourbon of choice. The sweet and tart pairing accentuates those flavors in the bourbon while adding a lively twist. Think of this like a really low maintenance whiskey sour, no egg white needed. You can step up your bourbon lemonade concoction even more by adding in some condensed milk for a silky smooth beverage akin to a Brazilian lemonade
Use Blackberry jam and other juices to make smashes
Forget rum-based blackberry mojitos (though those are delicious and perfect for a hot summer day) and try mixing blackberry and bourbon together. A super simple hack for an easy at-home blackberry smash is to take your mostly finished jar of blackberry or strawberry jam, pour the bourbon straight in with some fresh berries if you have them, and then close the jar and shake what your mama gave you. Pour the vigorously shaken mixture over some ice and ta-da! Cardio and a cocktail all in one. Guava is also a fantastic juice for bourbon — like drinking a flaky guava pastelito — Shark Tank's very own Frescos Naturales' guava fresco would be a great choice.