Why Mint Juleps Are Better Served With Crushed Ice

There are few cocktails as historic and synonymous with the frivolity of spring and summer as the mint julep. Boozy, lively, and refreshing, this drink is a mainstay for annual events like the Kentucky Derby — and for good reason, too. The secret to a perfect mint julep isn't just in the alcohol, though; it's in the ice.

In our effort to bring you the very best in expertly crafted classic cocktails, Food Republic spoke with Alexis Soler, Visionary & Curator of The Sun Room at the Drift Hotel in Nashville, for her insights. On the topic of ice, Soler says, "Water is the most integral part of every cocktail. Since a mint julep is built in a glass, as opposed to being shaken or stirred, it chills and dilutes the cocktail quickly. It also gives a nice frost on the outside of the glass, whether in a julep cup or a rocks glass."

Since its inception in the U.S. during the 1800s, recipes for the mint julep have relied on the steady dilution of ice. Henry Clay, a 19th-century senator from Kentucky, is rumored to have introduced the cocktail to the U.S. capital, and his recipe is still used in D.C. to this day. The mint julep has been the official drink of the Kentucky Derby since 1938, with the event using about 60,000 pounds of ice over its two-day span each year. What's that saying? You can lead a horse to ice, but you can't make it bourbon?