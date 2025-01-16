Why Mint Juleps Are Better Served With Crushed Ice
There are few cocktails as historic and synonymous with the frivolity of spring and summer as the mint julep. Boozy, lively, and refreshing, this drink is a mainstay for annual events like the Kentucky Derby — and for good reason, too. The secret to a perfect mint julep isn't just in the alcohol, though; it's in the ice.
In our effort to bring you the very best in expertly crafted classic cocktails, Food Republic spoke with Alexis Soler, Visionary & Curator of The Sun Room at the Drift Hotel in Nashville, for her insights. On the topic of ice, Soler says, "Water is the most integral part of every cocktail. Since a mint julep is built in a glass, as opposed to being shaken or stirred, it chills and dilutes the cocktail quickly. It also gives a nice frost on the outside of the glass, whether in a julep cup or a rocks glass."
Since its inception in the U.S. during the 1800s, recipes for the mint julep have relied on the steady dilution of ice. Henry Clay, a 19th-century senator from Kentucky, is rumored to have introduced the cocktail to the U.S. capital, and his recipe is still used in D.C. to this day. The mint julep has been the official drink of the Kentucky Derby since 1938, with the event using about 60,000 pounds of ice over its two-day span each year. What's that saying? You can lead a horse to ice, but you can't make it bourbon?
Crafting the perfect mint julep at home
If you don't have a machine that can make crushed ice, Alexis Soler suggests using tools you likely already have in your kitchen. "If you're at home, you can use a muddler or a rolling pin along with a [zip lock] bag or a double-stitched burlap bag called a Lewis bag to pound full-size ice cubes into fine shards and/or chunks," she told Food Republic. If a muddler and a Lewis bag aren't available, cover the zip lock bag with a towel before unleashing your pent-up stress to ensure the ice doesn't make an unwarranted escape. Catharsis at its finest.
When making mint juleps at home, you'll need crushed ice, bourbon of your choice, simple syrup, and, of course, a generous amount of mint. Some great bourbons at an affordable price point include Old Forester — the standard for Kentucky Derby juleps — and Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond, also from Kentucky. The higher the proof, the better.
You can elevate your mint julep by making a simple syrup infused with mulling spices for an extra boost of flavor. Love mint but not bourbon? Old-school cocktails like creamy, blended grasshoppers are also worth a try, or you can simply add a mint sprig to dress up a classic gin Rickey.