The Ingredient Swap To Give Your Highball Cocktail A Tropical Twist

At its most basic, a highball cocktail is composed of just two ingredients — a spirit of your choice and a non-alcoholic mixer, usually carbonated. Gin and tonic, scotch and soda, and rum and Coke are all highballs. But the carbonated part of the equation isn't a hard and fast rule, and should be experimented with — for instance, swapping your fizzy mixer for sweet and salty coconut water transforms your highball into a refreshing, sun-kissed vacation in a glass.

In the Caribbean, people have been sipping on a scotch and coconut water version of the classic highball since the '60s and '70s. This might seem like an odd spirit choice in the rum capital of the world, but during these decades, blended scotch caught the fancy of island folks. And, in many cases, scotch has a sweet vanilla and spice profile similar to many rums. Meanwhile, the coconut water is naturally hydrating and adds both a sweet and umami element, while still letting the spirit shine. The highball possibilities don't stop here; with coconut water as your base, mixing up a simple but delicious two-ingredient cocktail becomes even easier.