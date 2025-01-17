Frescos Naturales: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Aguas frescas are a popular drink throughout Latin America, made by combining sugar, fruit, and water to create something that's not quite a juice, but not quite an infused water, either. Juan Ignacio Stewart, a Guatemalan immigrant, had his own beloved recipes for these refreshing drinks, but it wasn't until his son suggested bottling them that he saw their business potential.

Combining aguas frescas with a touch of carbonation, Stewart founded Frescos Naturales in Boulder, Colorado as his second food company, his first being a hot sauce brand called Green Belly Foods. Frescos Naturales set itself apart from competitors by using real fruit and a touch of sugar in its beverages, and the additional bubbles allowed it to compete with not only juices, but soda brands as well. Despite aluminum shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic — and his son getting diagnosed with cancer — Stewart persevered through his first year in business, achieving $182,000 in sales. These profits were from selling only one flavor, Rosa de Jamaica (hibiscus).

Shortly after, Frescos Naturales expanded to offer six flavors, all based on popular aguas frescas recipes. But to expand his business in its second year, Stewart needed outside assistance. Bringing along plenty of his most popular drinks, the entrepreneur stepped into "Shark Tank," seeking a $130,000 investment for 8% of his business.