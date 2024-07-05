Expert Tips To Mix Up The Perfect Manhattan

A Manhattan cocktail is simple to create, consisting of whiskey (usually rye, but sometimes bourbon — though it doesn't make the best Manhattan), sweet vermouth, and a couple of dashes of Angostura bitters. But despite the short ingredients list, making classic cocktails such as this one can still be a little daunting, especially if you're striving to achieve bar-quality results at home. To get some expert advice on mastering the Manhattan, Food Republic interviewed Katie Stryjewski, who is a cocktail blogger (garnish_girl), and the author of "Cocktails, Mocktails and Garnishes from the Garden."

There are some very simple ways to elevate the sophisticated, spirit-heavy cocktail. You can make it into a perfect Manhattan, for example, by using both sweet and dry vermouth in the mix. But in order to improve on the original, you first need to understand the basics. Here, Stryjewski exclusively shared her secrets for the ultimate Manhattan, from how to mix the drink to how best to garnish it. And if you want to experiment further, she also has some great suggestions for adding different flavor profiles for fun variations on the classic — and it all starts with making it stirred, not shaken.