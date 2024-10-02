Wendy's Has A New Krabby Patty Meal And Pineapple Frosty
Hungry "SpongeBob SquarePants" fans should mark their calendars for October 8, 2024 — Wendy's just announced a collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon that is bringing the iconic Krabby Patty to restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Guam. The burger will have a quarter pound patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and "top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce" to finish it off. To go with your Krabby Patty, Wendy's is also offering a brand new, Spongebob-inspired Frosty flavor — Pineapple Under the Sea. It will be made with a vanilla base and then swirled with a pineapple and mango flavored puree.
The new items were created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic "SpongeBob SquarePants" cartoon series. However, Wendy's has not specified how long they will be on the menu, so those craving a taste of Bikini Bottom should give the Krabby Patty and pineapple Frosty a try as soon as possible.
What is in the cartoon Krabby Patty?
An ongoing storyline in the "SpongeBob SquarePants" series was Plankton's relentless attempts to steal Mr. Krabs' recipe, but he repeatedly fails and the secret formula is never fully revealed. One episode divulges that some of the special ingredients include flour, barnacle shavings, sea salt, and turmeric, while another episode suggested that love was the addition that made Krabby Patties one of the best fast food burgers.
While barnacle shavings are probably not one of the secret ingredients you should be using in your burger patties, it does seem like the Wendy's Krabby Patty accoutrements pretty much match what has been depicted in the cartoon. The standard toppings include sea cheese, sea lettuce, sea tomatoes, and sea onions as well as pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise. If Wendy's is staying on theme, perhaps the secret sauce is a mixture of all three of those classic condiments. There are several variations of the burger mentioned in the show, including the Nasty Patty, Cryin' Johnny, Double Triple Bossy Deluxe, and King Size Ultra Krabby Supreme, but it looks like Wendy's is keeping its take on the Krabby Patty pretty classic.