Wendy's Has A New Krabby Patty Meal And Pineapple Frosty

Hungry "SpongeBob SquarePants" fans should mark their calendars for October 8, 2024 — Wendy's just announced a collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon that is bringing the iconic Krabby Patty to restaurants across the United States, Canada, and Guam. The burger will have a quarter pound patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and "top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce" to finish it off. To go with your Krabby Patty, Wendy's is also offering a brand new, Spongebob-inspired Frosty flavor — Pineapple Under the Sea. It will be made with a vanilla base and then swirled with a pineapple and mango flavored puree.

The new items were created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic "SpongeBob SquarePants" cartoon series. However, Wendy's has not specified how long they will be on the menu, so those craving a taste of Bikini Bottom should give the Krabby Patty and pineapple Frosty a try as soon as possible.