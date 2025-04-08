Starbucks Launched A Luxurious New Frappuccino And Adorable Summer Cup Collection, But Of Course It's Not In The US
Summer has come early at Starbucks. Beginning on April 9, lucky customers can enjoy the brand new, gorgeous-looking Strawberry Frappuccino, as well as a line of adorable marine-themed drinkware that are all perfect for the season ahead. Sadly for many fans of the international coffee chain, there's a rather big catch — these items will be exclusively released in Japan, and are not available in the United States (at least American Starbucks brought back cafe freebies, right?).
The Frappuccino features not only actual strawberry pieces, but jelly, pulp, and even strawberry seeds, to give you the impression that you're consuming the fruit for real. Starbucks even created some complementary strawberry desserts, including a Strawberry Tart and Strawberry Doughnut — both of which we in the states would also love to try.
If people who live in Japan can't make it to the sea this summer, surely Starbucks' sailboat themed drinkware is the next best thing. With its blue, red, and white color scheme, the collection is both adorable and functional. The latest merch drop features multiple tumblers, a mug, and even a silicon lid featuring a bear in an old-timey bathing suit — surely something that American customers would also appreciate. Sorry to get your hopes up to those of you who live in the U.S. — we advise you not to hold your breath. These Japan-exclusive items are not likely to make a trip overseas anytime soon.
Starbucks Japan keeps breaking American hearts
Just like McDonald's, with its tasty Filet-O-Fish variations you can find around the world, Starbucks has a history of breaking American hearts by offering drinks and snacks in Japan that itsn't offered to customers in the United States. Recently a Redditor took to an r/Starbucks thread to show off the Peanuts collab beverage from Japan — a caramel chocolate oat milk Frappuccino, with a Snoopy chocolate topper and green heart-shaped sprinkles (so cute). While Peanuts-themed merch was made available in the U.S., the drinks are only available in Asia Pacific marketsuntil the end of April.
More discussion in an additional Reddit thread bemoaned the overall superiority of Japanese Starbucks when compared to U.S. locations. "Japan always has the better stuff," one commenter complained. "Tell me about it," another responded. One said, "I've seen some that have matcha cake rolls." Japan isn't the only country keeping matcha-flavored goodies all to themselves – only Australia carried the matcha-tiramisu dessert mash-up called the Matcha-Misu. In any case, American customers have seen neither, much to their disappointment.