Starbucks Launched A Luxurious New Frappuccino And Adorable Summer Cup Collection, But Of Course It's Not In The US

Summer has come early at Starbucks. Beginning on April 9, lucky customers can enjoy the brand new, gorgeous-looking Strawberry Frappuccino, as well as a line of adorable marine-themed drinkware that are all perfect for the season ahead. Sadly for many fans of the international coffee chain, there's a rather big catch — these items will be exclusively released in Japan, and are not available in the United States (at least American Starbucks brought back cafe freebies, right?).

The Frappuccino features not only actual strawberry pieces, but jelly, pulp, and even strawberry seeds, to give you the impression that you're consuming the fruit for real. Starbucks even created some complementary strawberry desserts, including a Strawberry Tart and Strawberry Doughnut — both of which we in the states would also love to try.

If people who live in Japan can't make it to the sea this summer, surely Starbucks' sailboat themed drinkware is the next best thing. With its blue, red, and white color scheme, the collection is both adorable and functional. The latest merch drop features multiple tumblers, a mug, and even a silicon lid featuring a bear in an old-timey bathing suit — surely something that American customers would also appreciate. Sorry to get your hopes up to those of you who live in the U.S. — we advise you not to hold your breath. These Japan-exclusive items are not likely to make a trip overseas anytime soon.