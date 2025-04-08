The First Starbucks Stanley Cup Collab Was A Peach Lover's Dream. Can You Still Find Them Today?

When Starbucks releases new Stanley merch, you can bet customers will snap it up faster than cold brews on a summer morning. But the intersection of these two brands' popularity has produced a collaboration so beloved that it even surpasses the appeal of Starbucks' annual festive drinkware. And no item in this collaborative product line is more popular than its very first: a matte, peachy-pink cup that is difficult to find and even harder to purchase.

The first Starbucks-Stanley collab was a powerhouse product back in May of 2023, selling out in a few days wherever it was stocked. This 40-ounce peach-colored Quencher cup proved to be so popular that both companies decided to launch a whole line of collaborative products, causing Black Friday-like lines at Target. Despite a range of holiday items and newer collaborations, some folks still want to get their hands on the original product. Unfortunately for these people, the cup was a limited-time offering, and you can only find it on online reselling platforms.

The original peach Quencher has transcended merch status and become a collectible, so its price has gone up. If you want to get your hands on one, prepare for some serious research — and to dole out even more serious cash. Luckily, identifying one isn't particularly difficult, as its initial popularity made its markings, color, and style easily identifiable and well-documented.