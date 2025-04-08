The First Starbucks Stanley Cup Collab Was A Peach Lover's Dream. Can You Still Find Them Today?
When Starbucks releases new Stanley merch, you can bet customers will snap it up faster than cold brews on a summer morning. But the intersection of these two brands' popularity has produced a collaboration so beloved that it even surpasses the appeal of Starbucks' annual festive drinkware. And no item in this collaborative product line is more popular than its very first: a matte, peachy-pink cup that is difficult to find and even harder to purchase.
The first Starbucks-Stanley collab was a powerhouse product back in May of 2023, selling out in a few days wherever it was stocked. This 40-ounce peach-colored Quencher cup proved to be so popular that both companies decided to launch a whole line of collaborative products, causing Black Friday-like lines at Target. Despite a range of holiday items and newer collaborations, some folks still want to get their hands on the original product. Unfortunately for these people, the cup was a limited-time offering, and you can only find it on online reselling platforms.
The original peach Quencher has transcended merch status and become a collectible, so its price has gone up. If you want to get your hands on one, prepare for some serious research — and to dole out even more serious cash. Luckily, identifying one isn't particularly difficult, as its initial popularity made its markings, color, and style easily identifiable and well-documented.
How to identify the first Starbucks Stanley Cup collab
To identify this collectible, you need to know its logos, color, dimensions, and materials. Equipped with this knowledge, you'll be able to sift through the mountain of "pink Stanley Starbucks cups" on eBay to find the one you're seeking and avoid any potential knockoffs.
With the handle facing to the right, both companies' names should be visible and running parallel to the cup. Stanley's name comes first and includes its logo; Starbucks' comes second. Brand-new, never-used cups should have a plastic sticker on the side opposite the handle, listing volume, materials, and features. The handle is mostly the same metal and matte pink as the rest of the cup, but it has a strip of rubber running down it to help drinkers get a firmer grip.
Like all Quencher Stanley products, the first collaboration cup uses stainless steel and a powder coat finish, making it highly durable. While there are several pink Stanley-Starbucks collaboration products, any listing that mentions a year should say 2023 — the year it was released. Finally, the price of the cup itself is a great indicator of its authenticity. Sellers know their product's popularity, so you're unlikely to find one for under $100, though you may have to dole out upwards of $300 if you're really dedicated to owning this classic collaboration piece.