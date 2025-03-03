Starbucks' Spring Menu Officially Launches With A New Cherry Chai, Cold Foams, And The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Collection

While there are new items to enjoy, Starbucks drinkers can also look forward to the return of some fan favorites. After its success as the star of last year's spring lineup, the lavender beverage collection, which includes the Iced Lavender Latte, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, and the Lavender Creme Frappuccino, is making a comeback. All three drinks offer that smooth and creamy texture mixed with the floral sweetness of the lavender to give you the taste of spring in a cup. All are typically made with ice, but note that the Lavender Latte can be made hot as well.

The Lavender Cream Cold Foam will also make an appearance, along with the other new Cherry Cream Cold Foam, and both can be added to almost any beverage on the menu. Just remember they do contain dairy.

Finally, Starbucks customers have the opportunity to enjoy these seasonal beverages in the latest line of spring merchandise. The launch includes water bottles, tumblers, and cold cups in a series of seasonal pinks, purples, and yellows. Starbucks fans can add to their collection of reusables while enjoying their favorite spring beverages — hot or cold — in style. The Starbucks spring menu will only be available for a limited time starting on March 4, and new flavors aren't guaranteed to come back, so interested customers should act fast while supplies last.