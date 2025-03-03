Starbucks' Spring Menu Officially Launches With A New Cherry Chai, Cold Foams, And The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Collection
Starbucks has officially launched its spring 2025 menu, headlined by its first-ever springtime chai drink: The Iced Cherry Chai, made with a black tea base and topped with cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkling of cherry crunch for texture. The tea base has its usual notes of cinnamon, clove, and other earthy spices, but the sweet cherry topping adds a pop of springtime to the mix. "When you take a sip of Iced Cherry Chai, you immediately get a creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry," explains Billy Altieri, Starbucks' lead beverage developer.
Also debuting this spring is the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket — a new permanent menu installation that will hopefully become a fan favorite like the Autumn Baked Apple Croissant. According to a press release, the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket "is stuffed with diced chicken, charred poblanos, green jalapeños, three-chile-pepper cheese and jalapeño cream cheese, wrapped in a toasted chile lavash flatbread." Additionally, customers can request a free packet of TRUFF Original orJalapeño Lime Hot Sauce with the purchase of this new pocket or any Starbucks breakfast sandwich, pocket, wrap, or eggs bites.
Return of Starbucks' lavender beverages
While there are new items to enjoy, Starbucks drinkers can also look forward to the return of some fan favorites. After its success as the star of last year's spring lineup, the lavender beverage collection, which includes the Iced Lavender Latte, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, and the Lavender Creme Frappuccino, is making a comeback. All three drinks offer that smooth and creamy texture mixed with the floral sweetness of the lavender to give you the taste of spring in a cup. All are typically made with ice, but note that the Lavender Latte can be made hot as well.
The Lavender Cream Cold Foam will also make an appearance, along with the other new Cherry Cream Cold Foam, and both can be added to almost any beverage on the menu. Just remember they do contain dairy.
Finally, Starbucks customers have the opportunity to enjoy these seasonal beverages in the latest line of spring merchandise. The launch includes water bottles, tumblers, and cold cups in a series of seasonal pinks, purples, and yellows. Starbucks fans can add to their collection of reusables while enjoying their favorite spring beverages — hot or cold — in style. The Starbucks spring menu will only be available for a limited time starting on March 4, and new flavors aren't guaranteed to come back, so interested customers should act fast while supplies last.