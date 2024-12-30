What Exactly Is The Picanha Steak Cut And What's The Best Way To Cook It?

When you're trying to choose the perfect steak at the store, in addition to the usual suspects — filet mignon, ribeye, striploin, or rump — you may see cuts you're not so familiar with cooking at home, like picanha. So what exactly is this cut, and what should you do with it? To get some expert advice, Food Republic consulted chef Victor Vasconcellos of Berimbau restaurant in New York City.

The cut, which has a triangular shape and is a Brazilian steakhouse specialty, comes from the rump and is sometimes called the rump cap or sirloin cap. A defining characteristic is the thick layer of fat on the outside. "Picanha is prized for its tenderness and rich, beefy flavor, thanks to the unique fat cap that bastes the meat as it cooks, enhancing its juiciness and taste," explained Vasconcellos. "Unlike other cuts, picanha is usually cooked with its fat intact, which adds an indulgent, buttery texture to every bite."

With its delicious natural flavor, you don't need to do much to make the most of this cut. "Traditionally, picanha is seasoned simply with coarse sea salt," said Vasconcellos. "This minimal seasoning allows the natural flavor of the meat to shine, though some recipes may include garlic or a light rub of olive oil to enhance its savory profile." Try rubbing your steak with garlic to get all the flavor without the risk of it burning, and follow a few pro tips for the juiciest steak every time.