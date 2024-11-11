The Biggest Mistake People Make When Cooking Sous Vide

A sous vide machine is a wonderful piece of culinary equipment that makes getting consistent results a breeze for home cooks. With just four basic steps required to cook sous vide properly, these machines are easy to use and increasingly affordable. Even so, some people still aren't quite sure how to use them. We turned to Matt Kreider, executive chef of Steak 954, for tips on how to effectively operate these machines.

Kreider believes that some people approach a sous vide machine with the wrong mindset. "I think some people don't think of this process as a science, and it is," he says. "Specific times and temperature will yield consistent results. Don't just wing it or go by a feeling." Using a sous vide machine without specific times and temperatures in mind won't get you the little extra char or more moisture you're hoping for. Too long or too hot and your ingredients fall apart, too short or too low and they'll be undercooked.

Precision is the name of the sous vide game. "Be exact with what you do, and you will have the same product every time," Kreider tells us. "It adds a consistency not often found in traditional home cooking." Consistency is one of the main goals of any commercial kitchen, and sous vide machines let home cooks achieve that with far less training and knowledge. But you have to know how to properly use one first.