Blend Cold Brew With This Beloved Spread For The Creamiest Drink

Cold brew is a go-to for coffee lovers who crave a smooth, bold pick-me-up, with each 16-ounce serving packing about 200 milligrams of caffeine. But if you're looking to upgrade your morning routine, or salvage a batch of bitter homemade cold brew (there are several common mistakes when making cold brew, after all), all you need is a spoonful of Nutella and a blender. The rich, nutty sweetness of the chocolate-hazelnut spread pairs beautifully with cold brew's naturally bold, sometimes chocolatey notes. The result: a creamy, balanced coffee drink that tastes like something you'd find in a high-end café.

To make Nutella cold brew at home, blend six ounces of cold brew with one tablespoon of Nutella on high until fully combined and frothy. For added richness, pour it over milk, cream, or your favorite dairy-free alternative, and finish with a swirl of Nutella or chocolate drizzle for a coffeehouse-style touch. Don't have a blender handy? You can also warm the Nutella slightly in a microwave-safe bowl and stir it vigorously into your cold brew with a spoon or frother until smooth.