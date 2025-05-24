Blend Cold Brew With This Beloved Spread For The Creamiest Drink
Cold brew is a go-to for coffee lovers who crave a smooth, bold pick-me-up, with each 16-ounce serving packing about 200 milligrams of caffeine. But if you're looking to upgrade your morning routine, or salvage a batch of bitter homemade cold brew (there are several common mistakes when making cold brew, after all), all you need is a spoonful of Nutella and a blender. The rich, nutty sweetness of the chocolate-hazelnut spread pairs beautifully with cold brew's naturally bold, sometimes chocolatey notes. The result: a creamy, balanced coffee drink that tastes like something you'd find in a high-end café.
To make Nutella cold brew at home, blend six ounces of cold brew with one tablespoon of Nutella on high until fully combined and frothy. For added richness, pour it over milk, cream, or your favorite dairy-free alternative, and finish with a swirl of Nutella or chocolate drizzle for a coffeehouse-style touch. Don't have a blender handy? You can also warm the Nutella slightly in a microwave-safe bowl and stir it vigorously into your cold brew with a spoon or frother until smooth.
How to upgrade your Nutella cold brew
The beauty of Nutella cold brew lies in how endlessly customizable it is. Once you've mastered the basic blend, you can start experimenting with textures, add-ins, and toppings. If you're a fan of rich, decadent drinks, try adding sweetened condensed milk, or whip up a Nutella cold foam by frothing together heavy cream, milk, and Nutella. Similar to how lavender cold foam makes cold brew picturesque, a Nutella cold foam adds both visual flair and extra flavor. Craving something blended and frosty? Turn your drink into a Starbucks-style Frappuccino by blending your Nutella cold brew with milk and ice, then topping it with an easy homemade whipped cream and crushed hazelnuts for crunch. Want to make sure it's extra creamy? Use a little xanthan gum as an emulsifier.
If you want to tone down the sweetness, make a Mexican-mocha version of this Nutella cold brew by adding a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cayenne when blending, or as a garnish. The warming spices balance the sweetness and bring out deeper notes in both the coffee and Nutella. Don't forget you can also add alcohol to your cold brew for a boozy brunch drink or after-dinner indulgence. Stir in a splash of vodka and coffee liqueur for a chocolatey take on an espresso martini, or mix your cold brew with whiskey and simple syrup for an upgraded cold brew Irish coffee.