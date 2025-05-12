How To Make Lavender Cold Foam For A Picturesque Cold Brew Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lavender cold foam provides a delicious twist to the usual iced coffee. This creamy concoction adds a hint of elegance to your drink and infuses it with lavender's calming scent. With just a few ingredients and the right techniques, you can recreate this coffeeshop favorite right at home.

Combine heavy cream for volume, half-and-half or milk to balance the richness, and lavender syrup for flavor. When choosing a lavender syrup, look for culinary-grade options, such as these products from Torani and Monin. If you need a dairy-free option, coconut cream or barista-style plant-based milks can be used as a base for the cold foam. For extra firmness and density, add a small amount of cream of tartar when working with dairy-free milks.

Using a handheld frother, whip the mixture until it becomes a thick, airy foam. If you don't have one of these nifty devices, you can froth milk in a French press. Pour the cream base and syrup into the press and pump until it creates a dense, thick foam. Similar to the simple Dalgona coffee bottle hack, you can also use the jar method — just add all your ingredients to a container with a secure lid (leaving plenty of space at the top) and shake until the desired consistency is reached. Gently pour the lavender cold foam over your chilled cold brew, creating a beautiful top layer. To make the drink even more picturesque, add a drop of purple food coloring to the foam before mixing.