How To Make Lavender Cold Foam For A Picturesque Cold Brew Coffee
Lavender cold foam provides a delicious twist to the usual iced coffee. This creamy concoction adds a hint of elegance to your drink and infuses it with lavender's calming scent. With just a few ingredients and the right techniques, you can recreate this coffeeshop favorite right at home.
Combine heavy cream for volume, half-and-half or milk to balance the richness, and lavender syrup for flavor. When choosing a lavender syrup, look for culinary-grade options, such as these products from Torani and Monin. If you need a dairy-free option, coconut cream or barista-style plant-based milks can be used as a base for the cold foam. For extra firmness and density, add a small amount of cream of tartar when working with dairy-free milks.
Using a handheld frother, whip the mixture until it becomes a thick, airy foam. If you don't have one of these nifty devices, you can froth milk in a French press. Pour the cream base and syrup into the press and pump until it creates a dense, thick foam. Similar to the simple Dalgona coffee bottle hack, you can also use the jar method — just add all your ingredients to a container with a secure lid (leaving plenty of space at the top) and shake until the desired consistency is reached. Gently pour the lavender cold foam over your chilled cold brew, creating a beautiful top layer. To make the drink even more picturesque, add a drop of purple food coloring to the foam before mixing.
The best lavender cold foam pairings
The classic lavender cold foam recipe is a good starting point, but there are many ways to make it your own. Adjust the amount of lavender syrup to make it sweeter or more mild according to your tastes. For a richer flavor, add honey to the mix — its mild sweetness brings out the floral notes of lavender, and this combination pairs particularly well with nutty and toasty almond or oat milk. Vanilla or brown sugar syrup works well with lavender too, since they both have earthy tones.
For cold brew pairings, a standard cold brew or even chilled brewed coffee is a good base for lavender cold foam. French vanilla cold brew can also be used, as its nuanced sweetness mixes well with the lavender taste. If you like stronger coffee, using cold brew concentrate lets you increase the intensity of your beverage to your liking. You can even serve a lavender cold foam over a cold matcha latte for the perfect mix of earthy and flowery tastes.