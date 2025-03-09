The Beloved Trader Joe's Condiment You Need For Flavorful Cucumber Salad
If, like us, you spend all your time on FoodTok, you already know that cucumbers had their big moment last year when the internet collectively decided that this humble green veggie was the star of 2024. But this viral salad was not just about cucumber itself. As any true flavor aficionado knows, cucumbers on their own can be a little ... underwhelming. Crunchy? Yes. Hydrating? Absolutely. Bursting with bold taste? Not exactly.
The cucumber salad is just as much as about how you're dressing it as it is about the vegetable. The first viral TikTok video saw Logan Moffit (now known as The Cucumber Guy, of course) create a dressing out of sesame oil, sugar, fish sauce, MSG and sesame seeds. But that's just a jumping off point; the ways to customize are endless. And there's one magical, flavor-packed condiment that will take your cucumber salad to new heights: Trader Joe's Chili Onion Crunch. This little jar of goodness combines crispy garlic, crunchy onion bits, and a balanced blend of chili flakes and umami-rich oil. The result is a condiment that's savory, spicy, and has just the right amount of crunch to turn this dish from "yeah it's good" to absolute obsession.
The ultimate flavor bomb for your cucumber salad
The process to make this dish — the kind of salad that takes almost zero effort but makes you look like a bit of a genius — couldn't be simpler. First, grab some fresh cucumbers. Persian or English work best — check out our cheat-sheat to grocery store cucumbers if you need help deciphering what's what. Then, slice the cucumber thinly using a mandolin. For extra texture and flavor absorption, you could also try 'smacked' cucumber (slightly smashing and then chopping the cucumber); it will be perfect either way. Toss your cucumber with a generous spoonful of Chili Onion Crunch, a sprinkle of salt, and a drizzle of sesame oil. The spicy, garlicky crunch of the condiment perfectly complements the nutty richness of the oil, creating a beautifully balanced bite. From there, you can throw in a splash of rice vinegar or a squeeze of citrus for some tang, a sprinkle of sesame seeds for extra flair, or a big handful of chopped fresh cilantro or Thai basil if you're feeling fancy.
This quick and easy side dish is perfect for summer barbecues or picnics. Have it alongside a quick and easy skillet teriyaki chicken or mayo-marinated salmon for a healthy weeknight dinner. So next time you're at Trader Joe's, grab a jar of Chili Onion Crunch — trust us, you'll never look at cucumbers the same way again.