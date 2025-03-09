The Beloved Trader Joe's Condiment You Need For Flavorful Cucumber Salad

If, like us, you spend all your time on FoodTok, you already know that cucumbers had their big moment last year when the internet collectively decided that this humble green veggie was the star of 2024. But this viral salad was not just about cucumber itself. As any true flavor aficionado knows, cucumbers on their own can be a little ... underwhelming. Crunchy? Yes. Hydrating? Absolutely. Bursting with bold taste? Not exactly.

The cucumber salad is just as much as about how you're dressing it as it is about the vegetable. The first viral TikTok video saw Logan Moffit (now known as The Cucumber Guy, of course) create a dressing out of sesame oil, sugar, fish sauce, MSG and sesame seeds. But that's just a jumping off point; the ways to customize are endless. And there's one magical, flavor-packed condiment that will take your cucumber salad to new heights: Trader Joe's Chili Onion Crunch. This little jar of goodness combines crispy garlic, crunchy onion bits, and a balanced blend of chili flakes and umami-rich oil. The result is a condiment that's savory, spicy, and has just the right amount of crunch to turn this dish from "yeah it's good" to absolute obsession.