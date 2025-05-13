The Classic Ice Cream Chain That's Closing Dozens Of Locations In 2025

It's a difficult time to be in the business of food, period, as the classic ice cream chain Dairy Queen has been closing locations throughout the first half of 2025. Known for its famous (and adorably named) Dilly Bar, and as one of the fast food restaurants that is completely different today from when it first opened, DQ — as it's known colloquially — began its closing spree in February, when it was confirmed that it would be saying goodbye to 25 locations in Texas.

By early April, however, the chain had closed 40 locations in Texas. Customer feedback following the announcements reflected disappointment, though many were unsurprised. One person commented on Facebook, "I think this is sad, but honestly, Dairy Queen isn't what it used to be. It's really gone down downhill," while another mentioned that all the restaurants were showing signs of wear and tear. Others remarked that they preferred Oklahoma City-based chain Braum's to Dairy Queen anyway.