How Did Dairy Queen's Famous Dilly Bar Get Its Name?

Dairy Queen is home to the famous Blizzard, fast food burgers that are ranked above several competitors' offerings, and a lineup of unforgettable fast food milkshakes. Of course, the beloved chain also offers iconic frozen goodies like the Dilly Bar, a disc of soft-serve ice cream dipped in chocolate and served on a stick. It's an interesting name; just where did this famed frozen treat get its moniker?

It's a cute story, dating back to 1955 and one of Dairy Queen's oldest franchise locations in Moorhead, Minnesota. The dessert was born when franchise owner Bob Litherland and some ice cream mix suppliers began playing around with different frozen treat concoctions. Somebody eventually froze a round, swirled patty of ice cream and attached it to a stick — some accounts say it was a tongue depressor — and dipped the puck-shaped ice cream in chocolate. Commenting on the finished result, someone present reportedly uttered the words, "Isn't that a dilly?" Just like that, the Dilly Bar was born.

Today, the Dilly Bar remains true to its origins. It's still a frozen round of vanilla soft-serve, coated in chocolate and served on a stick, and it also includes cherry and butterscotch coatings. The Dilly Bar has been joined in recent years by a coconut cream-based Non-Dairy Dilly Bar (say that five times fast) that is both gluten-free and vegan.