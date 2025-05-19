Transform Stale Bagels Into A Sweet Breakfast Favorite

There's nothing worse than a stale bagel — gone is its signature chewy-on-the-inside crispy-on-the-outside texture, its tangy, doughy flavor. When faced with such a tragic sight, your first instinct would probably be to throw it straight in the garbage. But next time you're confronted with a stale bagel, hold off throwing it away and try reviving it by making bagel French toast.

Since the Roman Empire, people have been making French toast as a way to revive stale bread. There are two main reasons why — it's easy, for one, and delicious, for another — all you've gotta do is mix together some eggs and milk, slice your bagels in half, and coat them entirely with the mix. Gently fry those in a pan coated with a good amount of butter for a few minutes on each side and you've transformed those stale bagels into a delicious spin on a breakfast classic. You can also easily customize your French toast, too. If you have a sweet tooth, you can mix some vanilla or cinnamon into your egg and milk mix. After your bagels are coated in the mix, you could also dust them with a layer of granulated sugar. This won't just allow that sweetness to absorb into the bread itself — it also means that when you put the bagels into the pan, the sugar will caramelize, resulting in a perfect contrast of crispy and soft, sweet and savory goodness.