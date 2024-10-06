The Trick For Pan-Searing Fish That's Impossible To Mess Up

Often, when learning to cook, one of the first things a home chef gravitates toward is a piece of fish, cooked simply in a pan with über-crisp skin. And why shouldn't they? It's a delicious way to prepare fish, and an essential kitchen skill. Unfortunately, even with a nonstick pan, sometimes a protein will latch on and not want to let go. When it comes to fish, this can be especially problematic, as the flesh is so delicate that applying any pressure to dislodge it can result in it falling apart.

There is a solution, though. While you won't get super crispy skin, you'll still achieve a delicious crust, your fish will never stick to the pan, and it will actually help ensure it's perfectly cooked every time. The secret? Breadcrumbs.

Simply follow the standard three-stage procedure of flour, egg wash, and breadcrumbs on one side of the fish, and pan-fry as you normally would. Once you've achieved a beautiful golden crust on the breaded side, finish it off in the oven. Because the fish itself isn't making direct contact with the pan, you'll protect that delicate flesh, ensuring a much more even and reliable cook. This is partly because, whereas you'd usually have to start your fish on a very high heat to prevent sticking, here you can maintain a lower temperature, treating the fish more gently and reducing the risk of overcooking.