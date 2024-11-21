Give Ramen An Extra Punch Of Umami Flavor With One Canned Good

There is definitely no shortage of toppings to take ramen to the next level, but if you're strapped for time, one incredibly easy way to up the umami in your bowl of noodles is to add canned mushrooms. Nearly any variety of mushroom will work, from white button and portobellos to cremini or shiitake.

The simplest way to add the mushrooms is to just pop the top off the can, drain the liquid, and pour them in while heating up the ramen. Since canned mushrooms are cooked already, you can get one step closer to settling in with your warm bowl of comfort by using them instead of fresh. However, you can also pan-fry canned mushrooms before stirring them in to bring out the earthy flavors.

Another bonus is that canned foods last a while, so you can keep all kinds of mushrooms on hand for when you're looking for that punch of flavor. In contrast, fresh mushrooms only last about a week or less in the fridge, making them far less convenient for satisfying last-minute cravings. And if you can't find the variety you're looking for in a canned form, you can opt for a dried version, which has the potential of boosting the savoriness even more.