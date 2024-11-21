Give Ramen An Extra Punch Of Umami Flavor With One Canned Good
There is definitely no shortage of toppings to take ramen to the next level, but if you're strapped for time, one incredibly easy way to up the umami in your bowl of noodles is to add canned mushrooms. Nearly any variety of mushroom will work, from white button and portobellos to cremini or shiitake.
The simplest way to add the mushrooms is to just pop the top off the can, drain the liquid, and pour them in while heating up the ramen. Since canned mushrooms are cooked already, you can get one step closer to settling in with your warm bowl of comfort by using them instead of fresh. However, you can also pan-fry canned mushrooms before stirring them in to bring out the earthy flavors.
Another bonus is that canned foods last a while, so you can keep all kinds of mushrooms on hand for when you're looking for that punch of flavor. In contrast, fresh mushrooms only last about a week or less in the fridge, making them far less convenient for satisfying last-minute cravings. And if you can't find the variety you're looking for in a canned form, you can opt for a dried version, which has the potential of boosting the savoriness even more.
Other ways to amp up the umami in your ramen
If you're down with the idea of extra umami in your ramen, but don't have cans of mushrooms on hand, try sprinkling in a powdered mushroom seasoning to deepen the flavor. You can also use roasted spices like cumin, caraway, or black cardamom to bring out the umami taste of the fungi or other ingredients. Or, consider adding aromatics like garlic or onion, which work with pretty many any ramen flavor.
Looking for more convenient toppings to keep in the cabinet? Try storing some kimchi, tomato paste, sun-dried tomatoes, miso paste, or fermented black beans in the pantry for an unforgettable umami boost to your ramen. And when it comes to condiments, soy sauce may be an obvious choice, but you can also splash in oyster sauce or nam pla, a Thai fish sauce.
Of course, you can also pump your ramen full of umami with fresh foods you may already have in your fridge. While American cheese is a surprise hit when added to ramen, nutty parmesan can add loads of umami, too. You can also toss in veggies like tomatoes, green peas, spinach, or seaweed. And don't sleep on adding proteins — scallops, shrimp, and dry-cured ham will also kick up the flavor in your ramen.