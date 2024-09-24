How Long Does Unopened Canned Meat Really Last For?

We all have those mildly suspect cans of meat dwelling in the depths of our pantries, unsure of how long they've been there and what we'll actually find inside if we ever open them up. Canned meat and fish can be an excellent source of protein, especially in emergency scenarios when we can't rely on electricity. But how long does that canned meat really last? According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, low-acid canned foods like meat will keep at good quality for two to five years, but that doesn't guarantee they'll taste all that good.

If you check your groceries, you'll notice a label marking some sort of expiration date — but the dates on canned goods won't always give you a straight answer as there is a slight difference between sell-by and use-by dates. You may also see a "best by," which is similar to sell-by and tells you the amount of time the meat will maintain its quality. This date indicates when your meat may stop tasting, smelling, and looking as good as when it was first canned.

The other label will say "use by," which references the approximate date of when the product maxes out its peak flavor and freshness. Taking note of these dates, and what they actually mean, will help you determine whether to keep a can around for a bit longer or swap it out for something newer.