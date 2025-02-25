Upgrade Your Hot Dogs With One Salty Trader Joe's Snack

You can ditch the bun next time you want to try one of the best hot dog brands, because Trader Joe's has a new snack that presents the perfect nesting place for your dog. The popular grocery chain recently rolled out Soft Pretzel Twists, which are 5-inch-long, 1-inch-thick cylinders of pretzel goodness perfectly proportioned for slicing open and inserting hot dogs.

Though ostensibly made for as-is snacking, the new twists look like they were designed to serve as frankfurter buns. The average hot dog is about 6 inches long, though some regional hot dog styles run shorter. The 5-inch pretzel tubes house them excellently without the pesky problem of dog length falling short of bun length. T.J.'s Uncured Beef Hot Dogs reportedly fit the pretzels perfectly. Coincidence? We think not! That scrumptious, salty pretzel taste paired with a steaming dog blows plain, store-bought buns out of the water.

The Soft Pretzel Twists come six to a package and are made with just a handful of ingredients, including wheat flour and malted barley flour. A packet of the quintessential large-grain salt is also included for those who like their pretzels the traditional way. Simply moisten the pretzels with water, shake some salt on, and then warm the buns in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.