Upgrade Your Hot Dogs With One Salty Trader Joe's Snack
You can ditch the bun next time you want to try one of the best hot dog brands, because Trader Joe's has a new snack that presents the perfect nesting place for your dog. The popular grocery chain recently rolled out Soft Pretzel Twists, which are 5-inch-long, 1-inch-thick cylinders of pretzel goodness perfectly proportioned for slicing open and inserting hot dogs.
Though ostensibly made for as-is snacking, the new twists look like they were designed to serve as frankfurter buns. The average hot dog is about 6 inches long, though some regional hot dog styles run shorter. The 5-inch pretzel tubes house them excellently without the pesky problem of dog length falling short of bun length. T.J.'s Uncured Beef Hot Dogs reportedly fit the pretzels perfectly. Coincidence? We think not! That scrumptious, salty pretzel taste paired with a steaming dog blows plain, store-bought buns out of the water.
The Soft Pretzel Twists come six to a package and are made with just a handful of ingredients, including wheat flour and malted barley flour. A packet of the quintessential large-grain salt is also included for those who like their pretzels the traditional way. Simply moisten the pretzels with water, shake some salt on, and then warm the buns in an oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
The 411 on Trader Joe's new Soft Pretzel Twists
The new Soft Pretzel Twists are crafted in the United States by expert German pretzel makers. While the twists bear the Trader Joe's label, like other T.J. products — such as its popular bottled smoothies — the snacks aren't produced by the company. Instead, the company sends its buyers around the globe to find quality goodies they think T.J. shoppers will resonate with. These products are then subjected to a stringent tasting panel and quality inspection process. If they pass muster — or, in the case of the pretzel twists, "pass mustard" — they're added to the Trader Joe's merchandise lineup.
On behalf of hot dog lovers everywhere, we're glad this new pretzel treat made the cut. Trader Joe's recommends pairing the twists with toppings like sharp cheddar pub cheese and yellow mustard. Combining the two in a mustard-cheese mixture is also a heavenly way to go when you're preparing pretzel dogs. The mustard and cheese can be crafted into a beautiful sauce if you make a roux with butter and flour, add in whole milk and whole grain mustard, and then melt in your preferred shredded cheese and seasoning, to taste. A whipped cream cheese sauce is also fantastic on a pretzel dog, as are go-to frank toppings, such as onions (grilled or raw), chili, and relish.