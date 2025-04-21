8 Delicious Ways To Cook Hot Dogs And 6 Ways That You'll Regret

It might come as a surprise that cooking a hot dog over an open flame is never recommended, as it will most certainly result in burned franks. Although the image of speared hot dogs on sticks roasting over a summer campfire is appealing to many, this cooking method poses multiple challenges. Not only is it difficult to control the heat over a live flame (leading to uneven cooking), smoke inhalation poses a potential threat. When you're burning wood, the resulting smoke can harbor tiny particles that can irritate or harm the lungs. This is why you should always be mindful of where your campfire smoke is blowing, and move accordingly — something that's harder to do when you're diligently focused on not burning your hot dog.

Furthermore, you're more likely to overcook your hot dogs over a fire due to carryover cook time. Carryover cooking time (the time that a food continues to cook after being removed from heat) will be longer when you're cooking over on open flame. Although you might remove those dogs as they hit your preferred doneness, they'll keep cooking off the fire. This also means you'll have to wait longer for those hot dogs to cool off in order to avoid a scalding bite. If you must cook your hot dogs over the fire, always wait until the fire has died down and mostly coals are left to prevent burned links. The embers will also emit less smoke.