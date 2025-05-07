McDonald's McCrispy Strips Have Fans Begging For This One Discontinued Item

Recently, McDonald's announced the launch of the brand new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip — the first permanent new menu item in four years. While McDonald's describes them as irresistible and craveable – the strips are made of all white meat, coated in a black pepper-seasoned breading, and fried to golden arch perfection — the internet isn't convinced. According to fans across the Internet, the new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip don't hold a candle to the discontinued cult-favorite Chicken Selects.

McDonald's said the launch of the new permanent menu item is in response to a growing demand for chicken dishes, but those who've tried the McCrispy Strips say their name is a misnomer. The McCrispy Strips lack the delicious crunch and taste of Chicken Selects, and the disappointment online is palpable. Customers have described them online as "mid at best" (per Reddit) and as having "the taste and texture of high school chicken strips" (via Reddit).

While there was speculation last year that McDonald's might relaunch Chicken Selects, this didn't happen. Instead, customers online speculate that McDonald's doubling down on McCripsy chicken products may also impact the relaunch of the Chicken Snack Wraps, as the original was made with the same ultra-crispy meat as the Chicken Select. This move adds insult to injury for those who had a nostalgic appreciation for both dishes — or as one Reddit user wrote, "All of my joy surrounding the return of snack wraps has died like my innocence" (per Reddit) while another referred to them as "monstrosities" (via Reddit).