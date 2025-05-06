Elevate Your Roasted Vegetables With Leftover Ricotta

Roasted veggies are known for their crispy, earthy, lightly charred flavor. Now, imagine this flavor and texture paired with something luxuriously creamy and salty. To get this yummy dish, it's simple — top your cooked vegetables with dollops of ricotta cheese before diving in. Another method is to spread the mild, white cheese over the bottom of a shallow dish before adorning it with your hot veggies. The warm vegetables help to heat it, making it even more velvety.

While you can use store-bought ricotta straight from the tub, you could also be super fancy and make your own homemade ricotta using just whole milk, vinegar (or lemon juice), and salt. Cheese purists would say the homemade kind is creamier and tastier because it doesn't have any extra preservatives or additives that may alter the flavor, leading to a pure product that's fluffy and rich.

If you want to take your ricotta a step further, whip it in a food processor with a couple of teaspoons of olive oil and lemon to achieve a super decadent dip-like texture before dolloping or spreading it along the plate. Putting whipped ricotta underneath your pasta for the perfect bite every time reigns true for this veggie dish, too, since each time you scoop up a serving, you'll be greeted with a touch of luxurious cheese.