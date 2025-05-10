What Makes Arkansas Black Apples Different From Red Ones?

A superbly dark, almost black apple sounds like something worthy of a fairy tale book cover. That's precisely what the Arkansas Black delivers, as an apple with an enchantingly deep red purplish color (not exactly black) as a prime distinguishing factor that sets it apart from over 20 apple varieties that you should try and seek out this fall. One key factor differentiating it from standard red apples is its need for patience post-harvesting.

Unlike most apples you typically enjoy straight from the tree for a juicy bite, the Arkansas Black tastes best after 90 days after harvesting. If you were to eat this variety immediately, it would taste super hard and sour — checking the stem when picking apples isn't enough in this case. If you're into a super tart apple, go right ahead and take a bite. Otherwise, you'll have to wait. During the 90-day time frame where the apple is kept in cold storage, the fruit's flavor changes drastically. It goes from almost inedible to a very unique and delicious flavor profile that features sweet notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and honey.