What Makes Arkansas Black Apples Different From Red Ones?
A superbly dark, almost black apple sounds like something worthy of a fairy tale book cover. That's precisely what the Arkansas Black delivers, as an apple with an enchantingly deep red purplish color (not exactly black) as a prime distinguishing factor that sets it apart from over 20 apple varieties that you should try and seek out this fall. One key factor differentiating it from standard red apples is its need for patience post-harvesting.
Unlike most apples you typically enjoy straight from the tree for a juicy bite, the Arkansas Black tastes best after 90 days after harvesting. If you were to eat this variety immediately, it would taste super hard and sour — checking the stem when picking apples isn't enough in this case. If you're into a super tart apple, go right ahead and take a bite. Otherwise, you'll have to wait. During the 90-day time frame where the apple is kept in cold storage, the fruit's flavor changes drastically. It goes from almost inedible to a very unique and delicious flavor profile that features sweet notes of cinnamon, vanilla, and honey.
The history of the Arkansas Black apple
While the color and taste of this obscure apple variety differ from its more popular red counterparts, you might be wondering why. The Arkansas Black apple is considered an heirloom fruit, meaning it's been untouched by genetic modification and remains the same seed as the original passed down through generations. This variety dates back as far as the 1870s when it accounted for almost 20% of the Arkansas' apple production. But two challenges put a massive dent in that high yield: moths destroying crops and the Great Depression. After this downfall, apple growing fell a bit in this region and the Arkansas Black now makes up just 3-5% of the state's production. Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, and Royal Gala remain the most popular red apple varieties across the country, with green Granny Smiths topping the charts as well.
More common red apple varieties have been genetically modified over time to withstand harsher conditions in different climates all over the world. However, the reasons for the continued interest in the Arkansas Black is that it ripens quite late into apple season and is incredibly cold hardy. (It is actually harvested as late as November.) This beautifully colored fruit also stores for a long time, staying fresh up to an impressive five months post-harvest. Most red apples only last up to two months, making this variety an especially appealing option.
How to use Arkansas Black apples
Because this apple is quite hearty, it works perfectly in dishes like pies and crisps. Follow an easy apple pie recipe, but use this variety to impart a slightly spiced finish to the dessert. Use Arkansas Black apples in your favorite apple crumb cake, or in this easy-to-make slow cooker cider-glazed apple walnut cake for scrumptious, fruity, and decadently rich flavors. Since the apples feature undertones of almonds, the addition of the walnuts rounds out the cake's mildly sweet taste.
If you want to stay true to this apple's Southern roots, pay it the respect it deserves by making Southern fried apples. You only need your ripened and peeled Arkansas Black apples, butter, sugar, and cinnamon to create a delicious, gooey bowl full of glazed fruit that you can enjoy topped with a hefty portion of vanilla ice cream. If you want to skip the hassle of peeling and slicing, try making these sweet spiced baked apples stuffed with a nut and spice-forward filling. Looking to enjoy a boozy beverage? This apple variety makes incredible ciders because it features tart and honey notes, which makes for an unforgettable fizzy drink.