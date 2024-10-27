When Picking Apples, Checking Out The Stem Is Key

Apples are a dime a dozen at the grocery store, so how can you ensure you're making the right choice? One key detail to look out for is a brown stem, which helps identify the sweetest and ripest apples. It's easy to overlook, but the color of the stem indicates whether the fruit is ready to eat, or if it was harvested a little too early. The stem acts as the pathway for nutrients from the tree to the fruit. While the apple is still maturing, the stem will be green. When it turns brown, it shows that the apple has reached its prime and is ready, or nearly ready, for harvest.

Additionally, when you're apple-picking at an orchard, the apple should come off the tree easily with a light pull or twist. If you need to tug with force, it's better to move on. The majority of apples that make it to your local produce aisle are likely good to go, but it's always smart to check the stem just in case. There's nothing worse than biting into a shiny apple only to find it's lacking the juiciness you were expecting. Other signs of ripeness include a firm texture, no brown spots, and vibrant color.