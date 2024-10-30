Starbucks Is Finally Giving Customers A Break On Non-Dairy Milk
Starbucks drinks are about to become a bit less expensive for those who prefer non-dairy milks. As of November 7, Starbucks will no longer be tacking on an additional charge for customers who request dairy-free substitutions. While some nut-based milks like oat milk are standard in certain Starbucks drinks, many other beverages on the menu have historically required an up charge to be customized with soy milk, oat milk, almond milk, or coconut milk.
The extra cost has typically been anywhere from 50 to 80 cents more, depending on the store location. Starbucks also allowed up to 4 ounces of non-dairy milk, free of charge, to be added to brew coffee, cold brew, and Americanos, and Rewards members have been able to redeem points for free customizations. But the new development — which will be effective at company-owned and operated stores in the U.S. and Canada — changes all of that and allows any customer to request plant-based milk at any time, free of charge.
The new company policy is set to begin on the same day that Starbucks will debut its yearly line of seasonal drinks and holiday cups. At the time of publication, there has been no confirmation about which festive beverages will be returning to the holiday menu, but one thing is for certain: You will no longer have to pay extra to add dairy-free milk to your seasonal favorites, or any of your preferred handcrafted Starbucks drinks.
Non-dairy drinks at Starbucks no longer come at a higher price
Non-dairy milk alternatives have become a very popular request, catering to individuals with various dietary restrictions and food sensitivities, as well as people who simply prefer the taste and texture that non-dairy milks can provide. According a Starbucks spokesperson who spoke to Food Republic, plant-based milk substitutions are the second most popular customization amongst Starbucks customers in the United States. And the coffee company's decision to remove the additional fee comes as welcome news for many customers who have vocalized frustrations surrounding Starbucks' up charge model.
Back in March of 2024, three customers were so fed up with the "excessively high surcharge" that, together, they filed a lawsuit against Starbucks on the grounds of discrimination, per CBS News. This suit claimed that tacking on a fee for non-dairy milk substitutions went against the Americans with Disabilities Act, in which lactose intolerant individuals are recognized as requiring lactose-free alternatives. With the confirmation that Starbucks will no longer be charging for non-dairy milk products as of early November 2024, the suit will likely be dismissed, and customers will be able enjoy their preferred milk products in any drink, free of charge.