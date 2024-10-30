Starbucks Is Finally Giving Customers A Break On Non-Dairy Milk

Starbucks drinks are about to become a bit less expensive for those who prefer non-dairy milks. As of November 7, Starbucks will no longer be tacking on an additional charge for customers who request dairy-free substitutions. While some nut-based milks like oat milk are standard in certain Starbucks drinks, many other beverages on the menu have historically required an up charge to be customized with soy milk, oat milk, almond milk, or coconut milk.

The extra cost has typically been anywhere from 50 to 80 cents more, depending on the store location. Starbucks also allowed up to 4 ounces of non-dairy milk, free of charge, to be added to brew coffee, cold brew, and Americanos, and Rewards members have been able to redeem points for free customizations. But the new development — which will be effective at company-owned and operated stores in the U.S. and Canada — changes all of that and allows any customer to request plant-based milk at any time, free of charge.

The new company policy is set to begin on the same day that Starbucks will debut its yearly line of seasonal drinks and holiday cups. At the time of publication, there has been no confirmation about which festive beverages will be returning to the holiday menu, but one thing is for certain: You will no longer have to pay extra to add dairy-free milk to your seasonal favorites, or any of your preferred handcrafted Starbucks drinks.