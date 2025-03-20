6 Starbucks Drinks That Pair With The New Cherry Cold Foam
Starbucks continues to do what Starbucks does best: Swap out seasonal beverages. The week before March 4, the ever-evolving coffee chain got rid of 13 drinks, while on that date it introduced its spring line, which included a brand new flavor: cherry. And atop the new fruity-flavored drink, Iced Cherry Chai, comes the cherry cold foam, a delicately sweet limited-time addition to the cold foam family. The new cold foam joins chocolate, vanilla, and pistachio flavors, as well as a handful of others.
Like the established cold foams, the cherry flavor pairs well with a variety of beverages — as long as they're cold, as placing the sweet topping on hot drinks makes them melt away almost immediately. While you should certainly give the Iced Cherry Chai a shot — it has been getting good reviews for its spiciness and the balance between its sweet and more piquant elements — let the cherry cold foam spread its wings and make your taste buds do a little dance with these other six Starbucks drinks.
Iced Caffè Mocha/White Chocolate Mocha
If you're a fan of chocolate-covered cherries, you must try the cherry cold foam on top of either an Iced Caffè Mocha or a White Chocolate Mocha. You can order your mocha totally plain with no added syrups, or give it a flavor boost — peppermint would taste especially good, if somewhat reminiscent of the holidays — and then instead of the requisite whipped cream, replace it with the foam. The bright cherry will cut through the rich chocolate syrup, whether you opt for bittersweet or white.
Iced Starbucks Blonde Vanilla Latte
In the same way that cherry flavor complements chocolate, it also pairs well with vanilla — there's a reason this flavor duo shows up in ice cream, sodas, candies, and syrups. Anything vanilla tends to have a certain creaminess to it, and as always, this plays well with the fruit-forward cherry cold foam. To complement the just-slightly-sweet Blonde espresso, the cold foam adds a bit of sugary flavor, and you can swap in sugar-free vanilla syrup for the regular stuff if you don't like your drinks to taste like candy.
Cold brew
If you've ever topped your regular cold brew with chocolate cold foam, you will enjoy how the cherry cold foam also permeates the smooth, rich coffee — both in terms of flavor, and how dang pretty it looks, with the pink up top melding into the darkness of the cold brew. If coffee and cold foam aren't sweet enough for you, have the baristas add a few pumps of vanilla or sugar-free vanilla syrup.
Pink Drink
The Pink Drink started as a Starbucks menu hack that rapidly went viral before the coffee chain officially added it to its line-up back in 2017 (and even released it in bottle form in 2023). This gloriously hued beverage, which gets its name from the mix of coconut milk and strawberry fruit inclusions (white plus red equals pink) is ideal for finishing off with the equally pink cherry cold foam, especially if you love Starbucks but aren't a huge fan of coffee.
Iced Matcha Latte
Around the same time Starbucks U.S. was unveiling its new Spring menu, Starbucks Japan revealed its Cherry Blossom beverages, one of which is an attractive pink and green, with a matcha base. Thanks to the cherry cold foam, American customers can make their own pink and green matcha drink (an even better offering for those still riding the Wicked wave). To order it, ask for an iced matcha latte with cherry cream cold foam (cherry crunch sweet topping optional but recommended).
Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
We're so grateful for Brown Sugar Shaken Espressos, which were added to Starbucks' menu in 2021. They're sweet but not overly so (in fact, they contain a fraction of some of the other drinks' sugar content, with just 15 grams), and rich and creamy from the oat milk. And now, the cherry cold foam is enhanced by the caramelly richness of the brown sugar syrup. If you really want a decadent treat, order your Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso with two pumps white mocha, just one pump brown sugar, one pump cinnamon dolce, cherry cold foam, and the cherry crunch topping — it'll remind you of a cherry cake.