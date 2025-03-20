6 Starbucks Drinks That Pair With The New Cherry Cold Foam

Starbucks continues to do what Starbucks does best: Swap out seasonal beverages. The week before March 4, the ever-evolving coffee chain got rid of 13 drinks, while on that date it introduced its spring line, which included a brand new flavor: cherry. And atop the new fruity-flavored drink, Iced Cherry Chai, comes the cherry cold foam, a delicately sweet limited-time addition to the cold foam family. The new cold foam joins chocolate, vanilla, and pistachio flavors, as well as a handful of others.

Like the established cold foams, the cherry flavor pairs well with a variety of beverages — as long as they're cold, as placing the sweet topping on hot drinks makes them melt away almost immediately. While you should certainly give the Iced Cherry Chai a shot — it has been getting good reviews for its spiciness and the balance between its sweet and more piquant elements — let the cherry cold foam spread its wings and make your taste buds do a little dance with these other six Starbucks drinks.