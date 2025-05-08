Make Boxed Cookie Mix Taste Homemade Using This One Powdered Ingredient

The process of adding powdered milk to the cookie mix is easy. Laura Kanya gave a good range: "I suggest starting with [one to two] tablespoons for a typical-sized chocolate cookie mix that makes 12-16 small cookies, and add anywhere up to ¼ cup, mixing it directly with the dry mix in your recipe." Then add your wet ingredients, let your cookie dough rest, bake, and enjoy your rich, decadent cookies.

Deciding what type of milk powder to use is up to you. Whole milk powder delivers a creamy, rich flavor, thanks to its fat content. This makes it the perfect addition to classics like chocolate chip or peanut butter cookies. Skim milk powder, on the other hand, contains little to no fat, resulting in a milder dairy flavor. It's ideal for lighter cookies where you want the other ingredients — like citrus — to shine.

If you're after something with a little tang, try using buttermilk powder in your cookie mix. Its slight acidity also reacts with baking soda for a tender, fluffier texture — perfect for spice cookies or soft snickerdoodles. For those who prefer non-dairy alternatives, plant-based milks like soy, oat, coconut, and almond also come in powdered form, and each has its own unique flavor — just be sure to use unsweetened non-dairy milk in your cookies. Otherwise, you'll end up with a product that's just a touch too sweet.