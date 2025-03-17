Why You Should Be Letting Your Cookie Dough 'Rest' Before Baking

Arguably the most difficult part about baking cookies is the patience" waiting while your dough rises, only to then wait again as they bake. While there's little you can do about the baking part, do you really have to let your dough chill before baking? The answer is slightly complicated because technically, no, it's not absolutely necessary. But we spoke with Audra Fullerton, head recipe developer and baking expert at The Baker Chick, to learn why you really should let your dough rest.

Fullerton says, "I like to let my cookie dough rest in the fridge for 30 minutes before baking." That may seem like a long time, but the benefits are totally worth it. According to Fullerton, when you let your cookie dough rest, "the gluten starts to develop, which can lead to a chewier cookie. The butter also firms up, which can prevent unwanted spreading." Resting in the fridge helps activate flour and sugar for more flavor, and prevents the fatty ingredients from melting too quickly. The end result? A batch of picturesque cookies that are round and fluffy, with that ooey-gooey center and slight outer crunch we all crave.

Not to mention there are practical reasons for letting your dough rest and chill. Particularly for roll-out cookies, letting the dough rest in the fridge helps prevent cookie cutters from sticking to the dough as you work, preserving the shapes and texture. The dough will be firmer and thus easier to roll out without getting sticky or too flimsy.