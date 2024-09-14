Extracts Are The Key To Upgrading Boxed Cookie Mix
What's not to love about boxed cookie mixes? All you have to do is follow the instructions written on the back — it really can't get any easier to whip up a warm batch of treats at home. And the best part is that you can always play around with the mixes and give them your own spin, too! Why settle for a basic cookie when you could give it some oomph, hey? One easy way to upgrade a boxed mix is to use the power of extracts.
Extracts are concentrated liquids made by distilling the flavors and aromas of an ingredient into liquids like alcohol. These solutions are usually so potent that a drop or two is all it takes to transform a run-of-the-mill cookie into a glorious bake that is packed with layers of flavor. While you're likely most familiar with vanilla extract, there are so many more options.
For instance, orange extract can add a touch of zesty brightness to a vanilla-based cookie (think sugar cookie mixes), whereas almond extract can give it a nutty contrast. Or, if you're in the mood to really switch things up, consider adding a few drops of rum or coffee extract. Peppermint extract can bring a wonderful freshness to rich chocolate-based cookies, as well as tart lemon ones. You can even add hazelnut extract to your next batch of chewy chocolate chip cookies — after all, it's a fabulous pairing as proven by goodies like Nutella.
How to get the most out of extracts in your cookies
The most important advice about adding extracts to cookie mixes is to use the concentrated liquid in moderation. Start small (a drop or two) and see how the batch turns out — it's always easy to add more next time you bake. Tasting the cookies will also help you determine if the other ingredients need to be adjusted. For instance, citrus extracts like orange might need a spoonful of extra sugar to balance the additional acidity.
That said, you don't have to rely on solely extracts to upgrade your boxed cookie mixes. You can use them in combination with other ingredients like fresh citrus zest, spices, spirits and sweet liqueurs; mix-ins such as chocolate chips, chopped nuts, sprinkles, and dried fruits; or even sweeteners like turbinado, which enhances the overall texture and flavor of your cookies.
For example, think of all the ingredients that can make your oatmeal cookies irresistible. You can take a boxed version, amp it up with cinnamon and vanilla extracts, and then sprinkle in a pinch of ginger or cardamom powder for an added warmth. Similarly, you could add coconut extract to a chocolate chip cookie mix and load it with chopped pecans, or use hazelnut extract and take its flavor up a notch with Nutella and white chocolate chips. There are so many possibilities and flavor combinations that no two batches of cookies ever have to be the same.