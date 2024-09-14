Extracts Are The Key To Upgrading Boxed Cookie Mix

What's not to love about boxed cookie mixes? All you have to do is follow the instructions written on the back — it really can't get any easier to whip up a warm batch of treats at home. And the best part is that you can always play around with the mixes and give them your own spin, too! Why settle for a basic cookie when you could give it some oomph, hey? One easy way to upgrade a boxed mix is to use the power of extracts.

Extracts are concentrated liquids made by distilling the flavors and aromas of an ingredient into liquids like alcohol. These solutions are usually so potent that a drop or two is all it takes to transform a run-of-the-mill cookie into a glorious bake that is packed with layers of flavor. While you're likely most familiar with vanilla extract, there are so many more options.

For instance, orange extract can add a touch of zesty brightness to a vanilla-based cookie (think sugar cookie mixes), whereas almond extract can give it a nutty contrast. Or, if you're in the mood to really switch things up, consider adding a few drops of rum or coffee extract. Peppermint extract can bring a wonderful freshness to rich chocolate-based cookies, as well as tart lemon ones. You can even add hazelnut extract to your next batch of chewy chocolate chip cookies — after all, it's a fabulous pairing as proven by goodies like Nutella.