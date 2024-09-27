Why You Should Use Unsweetened Non-Dairy Milk In Your Baked Goods
Baking is a precise science that requires evenly measured ingredients to create all the necessary chemical reactions. Substituting ingredients can be a bit tricky, and requires some finesse. The good news is that baking with dairy-free milk is easy and leaves your baked goods just as fluffy and rich as cow's milk.
Many different kinds of milk alternatives can be used, and while you can optimize each one based on the recipe and your personal taste, there is one universal rule — do not use the sweetened options. You may see vanilla almond milk or sweetened soy milk in the supermarket, but avoid these. If you use them, your baked goods may turn out overly sugary, or have added flavors you're not looking for. Instead, opt for unsweetened milk for a taste and texture that best mimics the milk your recipe calls for. Of course, if you've already bought sweetened dairy-free milk, it's not the end of the world; just reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe to account for the added sweetness in the milk.
What are the best non-dairy milks for baking?
So, which milk alternatives are best? It depends heavily on the recipe. As a general rule, avoid rice milk when baking, as it has less fat than cow's milk. Aside from that, a variety of options can work very well. Soy or almond milk are ideal in a layered carrot cake, where the nutty undertones will complement the walnuts in the batter. Thick and rich coconut milk works great in recipes that call for condensed milk, such as cinnamon banana-bread muffins. Additionally, oat milk is a neutral, slightly sweet alternative that fits well in nearly any recipe. If you don't have any on hand, homemade oat milk is incredibly easy to make.
If you want to ensure your cake is as moist as possible, many recipes call for buttermilk. But fear not — you can easily create dairy-free buttermilk. Just add a spoonful of lemon juice or white vinegar to your milk alternative and let it sit for a few minutes. It will curdle a bit, giving you just the right amount of acidity to mimic the rich, slightly sour qualities of buttermilk. Perfect for all your dairy-free baking needs!