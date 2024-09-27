Why You Should Use Unsweetened Non-Dairy Milk In Your Baked Goods

Baking is a precise science that requires evenly measured ingredients to create all the necessary chemical reactions. Substituting ingredients can be a bit tricky, and requires some finesse. The good news is that baking with dairy-free milk is easy and leaves your baked goods just as fluffy and rich as cow's milk.

Many different kinds of milk alternatives can be used, and while you can optimize each one based on the recipe and your personal taste, there is one universal rule — do not use the sweetened options. You may see vanilla almond milk or sweetened soy milk in the supermarket, but avoid these. If you use them, your baked goods may turn out overly sugary, or have added flavors you're not looking for. Instead, opt for unsweetened milk for a taste and texture that best mimics the milk your recipe calls for. Of course, if you've already bought sweetened dairy-free milk, it's not the end of the world; just reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe to account for the added sweetness in the milk.