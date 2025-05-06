The 14 Worst Canned Tuna Recalls

Going the grocery store route with your seafood can be hit or miss. You might spend all day checking for freshness and nitpicking the label, but ultimately, you may not know something is wrong with your grocery store tuna until it starts making headlines left and right. You might be thinking: What are the odds of that actually happening? Well, not as low as you'd want.

In February 2025, canned tuna sold by multiple retailers — including Trader Joe's, Costco, Safeway, Walmart, and Publix — made headlines following a massive recall involving multiple brands, including Genova, H-E-B, Trader Joe's, and Van Camp's. The issue? The manufacturer, Tri-Union Seafoods, discovered the products' seal integrity had been compromised due to a defect in the pull tab lid.

Seal integrity is one of the many things you really can't mess with when it comes to canning, especially with seafood like tuna, which is highly susceptible to contamination when improperly canned. And this isn't just the kind of contamination that leaves you chained to your bathroom floor for a couple of days. Worse things can happen. You could get botulism — a rare form of food poisoning that can land you in the hospital for weeks, or worse.