What Type Of Fish Has The Lowest Mercury Levels?

Consuming at least two servings of omega-3-rich fish each week may provide numerous benefits, including a lower risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Many types of fish are packed with protein, iodine, choline, iron, zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and selenium.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that pregnant and breastfeeding people as well as children consume two to three servings weekly of low-mercury fish, but fewer than one in five Americans do so (per the Harvard School of Public Health). Sardines are the fish lowest in mercury (via the FDA). The next on the list include tilapia, salmon (canned, fresh, and frozen), anchovies, catfish, pollock, shad, and Atlantic mackerel. Other low-mercury options include haddock, trout, herring, and whitefish. Many types of seafood, including shrimp, lobster, crab, oysters, crawfish, scallops, and clams, are low in mercury too.

Examples of fish highest in omega-3s (yet low in mercury) include salmon, anchovies, herring, whitefish, Atlantic mackerel, freshwater trout, and sardines. But eating salmon en papillote and other low-mercury fish isn't the only way to boost omega-3s. Need more of these essential fatty acids? Consider omega-3 supplements containing fish oil, walnuts, soybeans, flax seeds, chia seeds, algae oil, or flax seed oil. Eating a variety of fish with the lowest mercury levels along with eggs (the gold standard of protein) and other protein-rich options can be part of a well-balanced weekly meal plan.